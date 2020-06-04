Susan B. Glasheen
Susan B. Glasheen, 81, died of a heart attack on May 22, 2020, at North Florida Regional Medical Center in Gainesville, Florida. Susan was a lifelong lover of art and politics and was known for her sharp fashion sense and sharper commentary. She was the backbone of her family, dedicating herself to supporting each of her children and grandchildren in whatever way she could. She died peacefully, with her son and granddaughter holding her hands.

Susan was born in Brookings, South Dakota, the eldest of four children born to Radie H. and Hazel (Creager) Bunn. She and her family followed her serviceman father around the country during World War II. Afterwards, they settled happily into community life in Amherst, Mass., though Susan yearned for higher education and a cosmopolitan life. From Amherst and the various New England communities in which she later lived, Susan explored feminism, the civil rights movement and anti-war activism while raising three children, volunteering with community organizations, finishing her bachelor's degree and earning a master's degree from Tufts University.

She held a variety of jobs but most loved the one from which she retired in 2004, as education curator at the Rhode Island School of Design Museum. At RISD, much of her work focused on expanding community participation and making the museum accessible to wider audiences. She helped found the former Langston Hughes Center for the Arts and Education in Providence and the annual Langston Hughes Community Poetry Reading. She taught art history at RISD and was instrumental in the installation of three replica neo-Babylonian lions on the wall of the RISD Museum by students at the Rhode Island School for the Deaf. Upon retirement, she worked as a docent for Rhode Island's Newport Preservation Society, leading tours of Newport mansions.

Susan moved to Florida in 2013, where she took classes at Oak Hammock, volunteered at UF Health Shands Hospital and was an active citizen archivist, transcribing historical records locally and for the National Archives. She greatly enjoyed living close to her son John and granddaughter Chitra.

Susan will be remembered by her family for her wry wit and endless interest in learning. Like her mother, Susan was an accomplished, generous home cook. She was known for making stone soup (like the traditional nursery rhyme, with carefully washed moonstones from Rhode Island beaches); cupcakes for kindergartners a la Alice in Wonderland, with 'WHO are YOU?' inscribed in the frosting; and boiled can-a humorous presentation of a World War II recipe for dulce de leche that involves sweetened condensed milk.

Susan was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Radie G. Bunn. She leaves sisters Sharon Bunn and her wife Cynthia Gilman of Provincetown, Mass., and Joanne Bunn of Reedsville, Pa. She will forever be missed by her children and their families: Leah Glasheen and Matthew MacWilliams of Baltimore, Md.; John (Jiva) Glasheen of Alachua, Fla.; and Megan Glasheen and Joseph Liu of Alexandria, Va. She is survived by grandchildren Chitra Lehka Glasheen of Alachua, Fla.; Simone Liu of New York City; Patrick MacWilliams of Leeds, Mass.; Benjamin MacWilliams and Emily Field of New York City; and Allie MacWilliams of Baltimore, Md. Susan leaves nephew Kevin Bunn of Rogersville, Mo.

Services will be held at a later date. Should you feel moved to memorialize Sue, please work to elect leaders who support women's rights and equality, economic security and healthcare for all.

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
June 2, 2020
To John and family,
So sorry for your loss.
Tonia Werner MD
June 1, 2020
Sue was a lovely woman who was very smart and hard working. I took her docent class at RISD and did many tours under her guidance. She always made me feel a part of the department and it was easy to talk to her. My deepest sympathy to the family for your loss.
Fran Gorman
Coworker
June 1, 2020
Sue Glasheen! Love you and please keep looking out for us! Warm thoughts to the family and friends of such a great spirit!!
Jonny Skye
June 1, 2020
I was a RISD docent who remembers fondly Sues convictions about our world, good food, and making our docent lives richer for having been led by her. Her commitment to underserved was relentless and I enjoyed working with her and these visitors.
Jane Taylor
Student
