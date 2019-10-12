Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Cloutier. View Sign Service Information Beers & Story Funeral Home 646 Newton Street South Hadley , MA 01075 (413)-533-4400 Send Flowers Obituary

Susan (Whitcomb) Cloutier, 76, beloved by all who had the honor to know her, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 11, 2019. Susan had her last moments at home, surrounded by family and friends.



Born May 13, 1943 in Beverly, MA, Susan was the daughter of the late Austin Whitcomb MD and Sarah (McIlveen) Whitcomb.



Susan grew up in South Hadley, graduating from South Hadley High School in 1961. After successfully completing the medical technology program at Mount Ida Junior College in 1963, Susan went on to receive her nursing degree from Cooley Dickinson Hospital (CDH) School of Nursing in 1966. Susan worked at CDH in medical-surgical pre- and post-op care for 34 years. While at CDH, she also served on both the Ethics Committee and Nurse Practice Committee.



Susan was an avid golfer with memberships at Worthington Country Club, Hickory Ridge Country Club and Ledges Country Club. She loved a good day on the greens and absolutely delighted in recalling the holes in one she made over the years at Westover, Hickory and Ledges. She was the women's club champion 1975-1976.



Kind of heart and soul, Susan brought true joy to those around her and she filled her days having as much fun as she could. Among her favorite things were bingo games, trips to the casinos and traveling to the Caribbean each year in late winter. She was also the star attraction at holiday celebrations when she arrived with her famous chocolate chip cookies.



Susan combined her sense of community with her love of gardening and, together with her husband, maintained the flower garden at the traffic island on route 33 in South Hadley. Susan also provided lots of love and a safe home for two beautiful, black, long-haired cats that had previously been abandoned.



Susan was pre-deceased by her youngest brother Austin Whitcomb, Jr.



Among those for whom Susan will remain forever in their hearts and minds are her adoring and loving husband Normand F. Cloutier (to whom she says "Love and Mud"); stepson David and wife, Michelle; stepson Christopher and wife, Toni; and stepdaughter Carrie Laudone and husband, Steven. Susan will also be greatly missed by brother John Whitcomb and wife, Katherine; brother David and wife, Catherine; six grandchildren; seven nephews; and one niece.



A remembrance celebration will be held at Morning Star Community Baptist Church on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. with burial to follow in St. Rose Cemetery in South Hadley. Prior to the church, friends and family may gather at 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home.



Calling hours are at 4:00- 7:00 at Beers& Story South Hadley Funeral Home on Tuesday Oct. 15th.



For those wishing to honor her memory donations may be made to the Cooley Dickinson Hospital, 30 Locust St, Northampton, MA 01060



For details, please visit

