Crawford, Susan McCarthy, b. July 5, 1948, in Springfield, MA, died April 2, 2020, in Putnam Valley, NY. Her greatest joys in life were Tad and Christopher. She grew up in Feeding Hills, graduated from Agawam High School, Elms College (AB), and the New School for Social Research (MS), and attended Fordham and Columbia Universities. She collected bells, gongs, chimes and singing bowls, enjoyed opera and dance, loved roller skating, adored attending Christopher's baseball games and relished being the General Contractor for her Putnam Valley home. She felt privileged to have lived in Manhattan for 49 years.



At age five she saw herself traveling the world, a vision she fulfilled by working internationally for the Nutrition Foundation. As a grant maker and management consultant in the nonprofit sector for 40 years, Susan's work improved the lives of many nationally and internationally.



Susan is predeceased by her parents, John J. and M. Helen O'Leary McCarthy. She is survived by her husband, John (Tad) A. Crawford, III, her son, Christopher Cullen Crawford, brothers Dennis (Sharon), Thomas (Susan), and John McCarthy (Sue), sister, Mary McCarthy, seven nephews, four nieces, and sisters-in-law, Tobey Titus and Kristin Crawford. She thanks Jessica and Zachary.



Memorial services and the celebration of Susan's life will await such time as we can all gather together again.



Donations in Susan's memory can be made to All Out Adventures, 297 Pleasant St, Northampton, MA 01060(

