Susan Cummings Maroni, 68, of Northampton, Massachusetts, passed away unexpectedly on October 25 th , 2019. She was born in Rochester, New York on December 31 st , 1950 to Frederick C. and Helen F. Cummings and graduated from Nazareth Academy there in 1969.
She moved to Western Massachusetts in 1978 and raised her family in the town of Great Barrington. Susan lived in Senegal, Africa, for 3 years in the early 2000s while working in world music journalism. Upon returning, she lived in Northampton, Massachusetts where she worked in boutique retail management for several years. Susan was active in political causes as well as being a talented fiber artist, leaving behind a broad collection of work.
In recent years, Susan has also taken great joy in being a grandmother to her three grandchildren. She will be always in the hearts of her family and leaves behind her son Nathan H. Maroni, his wife Kristen, and their children, Karly and Nicholas, of Averill Park, New York, her son Alexander F. Maroni, his wife, Natalie, and their son, Julian, of Brooklyn, New York, her daughter Vanessa C. Brooks of Portland, Oregon, her daughter Norah J. Glinka, and her husband Constantine, also of Portland, Oregon, as well as her former husband and friend, Stephen T. Maroni, of Pittsfield, Massachusetts. She also leaves behind a sister, Laurel Cummings Parker, of Las Cruces, New Mexico, and her brothers Charles F. Cummings of Columbus, Georgia, and Andrew C. Byers of Ogallala, Nebraska.
A celebration of life will be held in the coming months. Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to the ACLU.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019