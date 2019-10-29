Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Curry Barnett. View Sign Service Information Mitchell Funeral Home 15 Park Street Easthampton , MA 01027 (413)-527-0872 Memorial service 2:00 PM Phillips Stevens Chapel Easthampton , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Susan Curry Barnett of Florence, Massachusetts, passed away quietly at Hospice of the Fisher Home in Amherst on October 25th, 2019. She was surrounded by close friends.



Sue was born on March 27, 1945 in Boston, Massachusetts, the daughter of Rev. Robert Lewis and Elizabeth Moultan Cartwright Curry.



After graduating from the Northfield School and Tufts University, Sue built a career at The Northampton School for Girls and the Williston Northampton School between 1968 and 2011. She held many different positions as an educator: coach, dorm parent, teacher, administrator. She most loved coaching the girls in soccer, hockey and softball, stating "I am still in touch with hundreds of them. I have seen them grow up, fail, pick themselves up again, succeed, and raise families. That is what I loved from start to finish."



Sue met Roger (Gus) Barnett at Williston. They were married in Phillips Stevens Chapel at Williston in December of 1987. They celebrated their love of travel, good times with family and friends, and a willingness to work long and hard in their yard. Roger died in September of 1998.



At the age of 8, Susan started attending Fleur de Lis Camp in Fitzwilliam, New Hampshire. Her mother had been Director of the Water Front. Her grandmother had been the camp nurse. Susan was a camper, a Counselor in Training, a Counselor, and the Camp Director during 1972, 1973 & 1976.



As with her Williston students, Susan enjoyed watching the campers grow and become adults. Many girls from school and camp were friends right through the end.



Susan is predeceased by her husband, Roger Barnett; her parents; and her step son Geoffrey Barnett. She is survived by her brother David Curry and his wife, Sandra, and her two nieces, Rebecca C. Aupperlee and husband, Phil, and Heather Curry. Also surviving are her two step daughters, Amy Hinton and Alexandra Erickson and her husband David and Geoffrey Barnett's wife, Roxanne.



Please share your favorite story and photographs regarding Sue at Williston's website, under the Alumni tab, 'In Memorium,' as LEAVE A COMMENT.



A memorial service will be held at Phillips Stevens Chapel, November 9th, at 2:00 p.m., Williston Northampton School, Easthampton, Massachusetts.



It would be appreciated if no flowers were sent. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution to the Fleur de Lis Camp Sue Curry Barnett Endowed Campership, 120 Howeville Road, Fitzwilliam, NH 03447, or the Williston Northampton School Sue Curry Barnett Endowment for the Girls Softball Team, 19 Payson Avenue, Easthampton, MA 01027

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Oct. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close