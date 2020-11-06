1/
Susan Diane Childs
1958 - 2020
Susan Diane Childs, 62, passed away at her home surrounded by her family in Williamsburg, MA on October 22, 2020, after battling colon cancer. She received a diagnosis in January and committed every day to fighting the illness with a positive attitude.

A lifetime Massachusetts resident, Susan was born in Northampton on September 11, 1958 to Cynthia and Leo Moreau. She graduated from Hopkins Academy. She met her husband, Christopher, after an introduction from a mutual friend, and the two were married at the First Congregational Church in Hadley in 1983.

Susan is survived by her husband Christopher Childs, her two sons Christopher and Jeremy, her precious dog Mini, and her family in Montrose, Colorado: her sister Sharon Moreau, and her parents, Cynthia and Leo Moreau.

Two things that brightened Susan's day were animals and gardening. She ran a gardening business for many years, until her health prevented her from continuing to visit her beloved clients. Her last job at Home Depot allowed her to meet many friendly dogs and wonderful people; she always expressed kind words about her job and her co-workers.

No memorial services are planned at this time; however, we would like to acknowledge the many touching messages written by her friends on her Facebook wall, and appreciate the sympathy and support offered in a truly unusual time.

Ahearn Funeral Home

(413)587-0044

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
