Dr. Susan M. DiGiacomo of Amherst, Massachusetts and Barcelona, Catalonia passed away on June 9, 2019 at age 68, from pancreatic cancer. She was born in Malden, Massachusetts on May 24, 1951 to Albert A. and Beatrice M. DiGiacomo. Dr. DiGiacomo was a professor, wife, sister, and a fierce supporter of the right of democratic self-determination in her adopted second country of Catalonia.



She is survived by her husband Oriol Pi-Sunyer of Amherst, Massachusetts; sister and brother-in-law Nancy A. D. and Stephen H. Belyea of Saugus, Massachusetts; her brother Don A. DiGiacomo of Melrose, Massachusetts; her stepson David Pi-Sunyer of Long Beach, California; and her stepson Carles Pi-Sunyer, his wife Catherine Tornabene, and their sons Nathaniel and Dominic Pi-Sunyer of Mountain View, California.



Dr. DiGiacomo was a lifelong academic who taught and studied medical anthropology and political anthropology. She received a PhD in Anthropology from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. She held positions at colleges and universities in the United States and Catalonia. Before her death, she was on the faculty of Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Catalonia.



After traveling to Catalonia as a young adult for anthropological fieldwork, she developed a strong bond with the people and culture of Catalonia and thought of herself as both American and Catalan. Dr. DiGiacomo split her time between Amherst and Barcelona. She was a strong believer in the right of the Catalan people to democratically decide on their own political path.



In addition to her academic work, Dr. DiGiacomo was a lover of animals and an equestrian. She also leaves behind her horse CC and cat Lucy, who was able to visit her in hospice in her final days.



Memorial contributions may be made to the "Pi-Sunyer Fund" at the University of Massachusetts Department of Anthropology, which awards a prize for outstanding dissertations, or Dakin Humane Society of Springfield and Leverett Massachusetts.

