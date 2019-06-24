Susan Dostal Viner, 67, of Little River, SC, Passed away on Friday, June 21. She was a devoted wife, mom, grammy and sister.



The funeral will be held out of state with family.



Susan was born in Northampton, MA in 1951. She graduated from St. Luke's Berkshire Medical Center in 1972 and worked as a Registered Nurse for over 30 years. Before retiring, Susan enjoyed a rewarding nursing career in Rocky Mount, NC, where she lived with her husband and two daughters for over 20 years.



Susan was married to Philip Strong Viner on October 2, 1976; they were married for 42 years.



Susan was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Mildred Dostal of Florence, MA and her niece Tami Kubosiak, also of Florence.



Susan is survived by her husband, Philip Viner; her two daughters, Pamela (William) Hedgepeth and Bethany (Bryan) Davis; her granddaughter Lindsay Hedgepeth; her sister Marylou (Hank) Kubosiak; and her nephew Todd (Heidi) Kubosiak.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physician's Drive, Wilmington, NC, 28401. The family of Susan wishes to thank her hospice nurses for their care.

