Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan E. (Doyle) Guzik. View Sign Service Information Drozdal Funeral Home 120 Damon Road Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-5306 Send Flowers Obituary

Susan E. (Doyle) Guzik, 53, of Williamsburg, passed away peacefully on the Monday, February 10, 2020, at UMass Memorial Medical Center. She was born in Northampton on January 19, 1967 to the late John M. and Carol (Swindell) Doyle.



Sue attended Northampton schools and was a graduate of Northampton High School class of 1984. After high school, she attended Holyoke Community College where she received an associate degree in the Science of the Curriculum of Legal Secretarial in 1987. With her degree, she worked for the Law Office of John Moriarty in Easthampton for several years.



Alongside her husband Joe, they made Maple syrup for all to enjoy. She truly was a hard worker; never complaining, and always had endless jobs on their farm to do, especially haying. She enjoyed cooking, crafts, making homemade pies, and wonderful jams. But, most of all, she loved her family, doting on her two boys, they were her everything. She will be sadly missed by her family and all who knew her.



Sue is survived by her loving husband; Joseph Guzik of Williamsburg, her sons; Timothy of Colrain, and Dillon of Williamsburg, her sisters; Gale Harris and her husband Gregory of Hadley, Cynthia Lynds and her husband Theodore of Cummington, her brother-in-law; Stanley Guzik and his wife Theresa, her sisters-in-laws; Sharon Paradee all of Williamsburg, Sandy Lukins and her husband Alan of Wichita, KS, several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many dear friends.



Calling hours will be Friday, February 21, 2020 from 4-6 PM at the DROZDAL FUNERAL HOME of Northampton, followed by a memorial service at 6 PM in the funeral home. Burial will be in the Spring at Highland Cemetery in Athol, alongside her parents.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Guzik Farm, c/o Joseph Guzik, 2 Geer Hill Rd., Williamsburg, MA 01096. For more information, please visit

Susan E. (Doyle) Guzik, 53, of Williamsburg, passed away peacefully on the Monday, February 10, 2020, at UMass Memorial Medical Center. She was born in Northampton on January 19, 1967 to the late John M. and Carol (Swindell) Doyle.Sue attended Northampton schools and was a graduate of Northampton High School class of 1984. After high school, she attended Holyoke Community College where she received an associate degree in the Science of the Curriculum of Legal Secretarial in 1987. With her degree, she worked for the Law Office of John Moriarty in Easthampton for several years.Alongside her husband Joe, they made Maple syrup for all to enjoy. She truly was a hard worker; never complaining, and always had endless jobs on their farm to do, especially haying. She enjoyed cooking, crafts, making homemade pies, and wonderful jams. But, most of all, she loved her family, doting on her two boys, they were her everything. She will be sadly missed by her family and all who knew her.Sue is survived by her loving husband; Joseph Guzik of Williamsburg, her sons; Timothy of Colrain, and Dillon of Williamsburg, her sisters; Gale Harris and her husband Gregory of Hadley, Cynthia Lynds and her husband Theodore of Cummington, her brother-in-law; Stanley Guzik and his wife Theresa, her sisters-in-laws; Sharon Paradee all of Williamsburg, Sandy Lukins and her husband Alan of Wichita, KS, several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many dear friends.Calling hours will be Friday, February 21, 2020 from 4-6 PM at the DROZDAL FUNERAL HOME of Northampton, followed by a memorial service at 6 PM in the funeral home. Burial will be in the Spring at Highland Cemetery in Athol, alongside her parents.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Guzik Farm, c/o Joseph Guzik, 2 Geer Hill Rd., Williamsburg, MA 01096. For more information, please visit Drozdalfuneralhome.com Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Feb. 14, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close