Susan Elizabeth Rosen died peacefully on September 15, 2019. She was born on April 15, 1948 in rural upstate New York - the daughter of Charles and Esther Rosen who immigrated from Montreal. She had a much older sister, Barbara, whom she greatly admired but who died a tragic death as a young adult. Susan spent most of her early years in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. She went to Barnard College in New York, where she became involved in radical politics. She eventually became a nurse, and worked as a visiting nurse in Boston and South Hadley. Frustrated by the medical hierarchy of that time, she decided to become a doctor, like her father. She graduated from UMass Medical School and practiced medicine with the Valley Medical Group, where she was a much loved and respected colleague. She was known as an incredibly caring and skillful doctor who would always spend as much time with her patients as necessary. She also served faithfully as an informal doctor to her many friends in the area, always willing to visit and give medical advice to anyone who asked.



In 1976, Susan met her future husband, Doug Amy, in a communal house in Northampton. He wooed her for many years, with varying levels of skill, until she married him in 1980. He can't believe he got to spend his life with such a smart, kind, generous, and loving person. Her son, Sam, was born several years after they were married, and now lives in Washington, DC with his wife and baby daughter. Sam hopes he will be as caring and loving a parent as Susan.



Susan loved the outdoors and was an avid swimmer, biker, skier, and hiker. She also had a passion for travel and dragged her reluctant (but ultimately grateful) husband on many trips abroad. She was known as a person who would do anything for a friend, and she volunteered enthusiastically in many community organizations including the Northampton Education Foundation and Northampton Neighbors.



In her later years, Susan had a long struggle with a debilitating disease, but her courage, determination, and sense of humor never flagged during her whole illness. Susan's strong and beautiful spirit touched many people's lives and she will be deeply missed.



Susan is survived by her husband, Doug Amy, and her son, Sam Rosen-Amy, daughter-in-law, Kathryn Wooten, and her granddaughter Ruth Rosen Wooten-Amy. Susan didn't want people making a fuss over her, and so she did not want a funeral. But her family invites all who have been touched by her loving spirit to celebrate her life with us at a memorial gathering in late October. Gifts in her name may be made to the Cancer Connection and Northampton Neighbors.

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019

