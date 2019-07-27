Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan G. Curewitz-Arthen. View Sign Service Information Ahearn Funeral Home 783 Bridge Road Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-587-0044 Send Flowers Obituary

Susan Curewitz-Arthen of Worthington passed away peacefully on Friday afternoon surrounded by her loving family. Susan was the daughter of Edward and Mary Curewitz. She was born on October 1, 1951 and grew up in Milton, MA where she attended high school. She moved to Worthington in 1996 and lived there since.



Sue was at the heart of the EarthSpirit Community, an international pagan organization - serving on its board as an officer for 35 years. She was known as a teacher, a priestess, a wedding officiant, a wise woman and a generous spirit who welcomed all. She laughed easily and "gave great hugs". She spoke with humor and truth, accepting people as they came, while never hesitating to offer an honest reflection when asked (or not).



Sue taught classes and workshops at EarthSpirit events as well as through Cherry Hill Seminary and Covenant of the Goddess. She participated and represented EarthSpirit at the Parliament of the World's Religions meetings from 1993-2018. She wrote about Rites of Passage and was published several times. Sue was employed as the Business Manager and Human Resource Director at the International Language Institute in Northampton, MA for a decade and was currently serving as Treasurer for the Worthington Library. She had recently joined the Greenfield chapter of Toastmasters International and enjoyed making connections and offering talks there.



Susan is survived by her partners Eric Leventhal-Arthen and Sarah Stockwell-Arthen, her children, Buffie Cafarella, Merlin Cafarella, her brother Richard Curewitz and his wife, Barbara Vanderbilt, as well as her chosen family: Deirdre Pulgram-Arthen, Andras Corban-Arthen, Leona Stonebridge-Arthen, Donovan Arthen and his wife, Anya Arthen, Isobel Arthen and her fiancé, Samuel Long, Alex Arthen-Cheyne and his partners Ember Arthen-Cheyne, Dana Duval, and Desmond Duval along with their children Amari and Keaton. All of the EarthSpirit Community mourns her passing. Sue lived a life of service and integrity and will be greatly missed by many.



Donations in Sue's memory may be made to The EarthSpirit Community through their website,



