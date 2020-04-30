Susan J. Willingham, 71, of Easthampton passed away suddenly at her home on Monday April 27, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Ruth. Susan was a graduate of Fitchburg High School and attended Fitchburg State College. Susan was employed as a manager at the Former Clark School for the Deaf for many years, previously working at NOTAS in Northampton and at the Eye Physicians of Northampton. Susan was a member of the former Decorative Painting Society in Southwick, Ma, was an avid reader, and enjoyed her word searches and computer games. In addition to her incredible wit, Susan was particularly fond of taking long rides with her husband to beaches or mountains. Susan leaves her beloved husband Ted R. Willingham Jr., who she met and married after four dates on four consecutive Sundays 50 and 1/2 years ago. She also leaves her loving children: Terry J. Orr (Tim), Tim J. Willingham (Kasia), and Tyler J. Willingham (Lucy), 4 grandchildren (Ryan, Coriann, Elizabeth, James), her sister Judy Chouinard (Bob), and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services, which will be private, have been entrusted to the O'Brien Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store