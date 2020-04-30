Susan J. Willingham
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan J. Willingham, 71, of Easthampton passed away suddenly at her home on Monday April 27, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Ruth. Susan was a graduate of Fitchburg High School and attended Fitchburg State College. Susan was employed as a manager at the Former Clark School for the Deaf for many years, previously working at NOTAS in Northampton and at the Eye Physicians of Northampton. Susan was a member of the former Decorative Painting Society in Southwick, Ma, was an avid reader, and enjoyed her word searches and computer games. In addition to her incredible wit, Susan was particularly fond of taking long rides with her husband to beaches or mountains. Susan leaves her beloved husband Ted R. Willingham Jr., who she met and married after four dates on four consecutive Sundays 50 and 1/2 years ago. She also leaves her loving children: Terry J. Orr (Tim), Tim J. Willingham (Kasia), and Tyler J. Willingham (Lucy), 4 grandchildren (Ryan, Coriann, Elizabeth, James), her sister Judy Chouinard (Bob), and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services, which will be private, have been entrusted to the O'Brien Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Apr. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien Funeral Home
17 Clark Street
Easthampton, MA 01027
(413) 527-0222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved