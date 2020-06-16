Susan Kennedy Marx, our mother, our teacher, was born May 5, 1948, in Winnipeg Manitoba, Canada to Muriel Isobel (Preece) and John Kennedy Brown. She passed away at home on May 23, 2020, surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with lung cancer.
Susan's 72 years in our presence was not nearly enough to encompass her endless reservoir of love, empathy, generosity, and her relentless support for those who needed someone to remind them that they deserved the love, respect, and belief in themselves to bring their bright light to others.
Susan was first a mother, a role that she cherished, perhaps more than any other. She loved her three children, Maya, Alyson, and David more than she could say and she told them every day. She listened to their successes and their worries and above all taught them that it was their responsibility to help anyone who could not easily access the advantages that they had been given.
Susan was also a dedicated and loving grandmother, showering her grandkids, Jaxson (7) and Harper (4), children of Maya and Nick (Dufresne), Susan's adored son-in-law, with stories, hugs, and love. And during a pandemic, no one was better able to communicate with her grandkids from 6 feet away than Susan. Her stories included tales from her own childhood, one of which depicted the "cradle moon" as a mythical way for her to hear from her late mother Muriel. And it was the day after Susan's passing, that her grandson Jaxson, who loved his "Nanny" so much, drew everyone out into the backyard to see the cradle moon that gracefully hung in the evening sky because Nanny was most certainly checking in with us. Her lessons had taken a place in his heart.
A cherished part of Susan's life was the time she spent in the Pacific Northwest where as a child she immigrated to Seattle in 1960. Throughout her youth, she trained as a lifeguard, skied, and volunteered as a Candy Striper at Children's Hospital. She eventually studied at Western Washington University where she received a B.A. in Education and an M.A. in Psychology. Susan's father was a professor of Pharmacy and her mother a Special Education teacher. She grew up on and around university campuses and education and equity were fundamental tenets of her upbringing.
Susan met the love of her life, Bob Marx, during her graduate studies at Western Washington University and they would marry on August 12, 1977. Though they would eventually move to the East Coast and settle in Amherst, all three of their children would be born in the State of Washington and much of their family would continue to reside in the Pacific Northwest.
It remained a cherished destination to reunite with family and friends during regular summer visits. Special birthdays and Bob and Sue's wedding anniversary were occasions to bring together many of the people that were missed when back in Amherst and who were able to join from the Seattle and Vancouver, B.C. areas and beyond. These reunions were often held at Sue's dear sister Cynthia and her husband Mark's home in Bellingham, WA, and were attended by her sister Sally and family from Vancouver, BC and brother Jamie and his wife Bari and family from Denver, CO, and featured an amazing local band and all could dance the night away under the stars. Trips on the ferry up to Mayne Island to visit friends in Canada or through the San Juan Islands to collect fresh lavender were favorite pastimes of Susan's while in the Pacific Northwest.
Those who knew Sue well knew her as a dear friend who walked humbly and acted courageously. Willing to listen and help, she lived a life of gratitude and often displayed such appreciation for those around her through gifts of her artful flower arrangements, which she often delivered as complete surprises. And, oh did Sue love flowers!
But Susan's passion for helping people make sense of a complex and changing world went well beyond family and friends. A colleague and close friend wrote in her remembrance of Susan as a social justice advocate and multicultural educator that, "Her commitment to interrupting racism in the schools and advancing the cause of equity for underserved students was fierce. She was on fire for justice." As a guidance counselor and administrator in the Amherst elementary schools, Susan spent her career earning the trust of students and their families by listening carefully to their concerns and then taking actions necessary, whenever possible, to alleviate their fears and advocate for just solutions.
"Ms. Kennedy Marx! Ms. Kennedy Marx!" has been a common call that followed Susan into retirement as she was often greeted by the grown children she had previously invited to friendship groups and had welcomed in the halls of the Amherst elementary schools. And years later these kids, now young adults, simply wanted to let Susan know that she had made a difference to them; Her ability to offer children a sense of security and optimism in themselves at critical moments was a gift that they would carry with them for many years to come.
There are many more examples of how Susan built this bond with her students, colleagues, and friends but those will have to wait until the pandemic subsides and it becomes safe, once again, for us to gather as a community and celebrate Susan's life together. (A future date remains to be determined).
The goal of our memorializing Susan's life in this brief series of descriptions is to honor Susan the person, mother, beloved family member, and dear friend. Of course, there were many professional accomplishments that we would like to share with you including receiving her doctorate in the School of Education at UMass but in recognition of her humility, these will be included in a booklet that will be distributed at our celebration of Susan's life.
In closing, a close friend and colleague offered the following view of Susan's life, "It has often been said that it is better to light a candle than to curse the darkness. Su was such a source of light. I am grateful for the many candles Su lit in her lifetime, and through all of us, her light still shines."
Susan leaves her husband of over 42 years, Bob Marx of Amherst; her daughter Maya Marx and son-in-law Nick Dufresne and their children Jaxson Dufresne & Harper Marx of Amherst; her daughter Alyson Marx of Northampton; her son David Marx of California.
Bereaved family members from out of town mourn the loss of their dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, and great aunt. Susan is treasured by all for her caring, empathy, and passion for social justice; the latter being particularly poignant at this time. Vancouver, Canada's family includes Susan's sister Sally Brown Koelzer, her niece Stephany Grace Koelzer, nephew Harry Andrew Brown Koelzer, and grandniece Elizabeth Jamie Koelzer Lenger. Bellingham, Washington's family includes; sister Cynthia Cornell, brother-in-law Mark Morgan, nephews McKai Cornell Morgan, Jamie Cornell and his wife Cassidy Cornell, grandnephew Baylor Lovins Cornell, grandniece Chloe Carlyn Cornell. Denver, Colorado's family includes brother Jamie Brown, sister-in-law Bari Brown, and nephews James Brown and Scott Brown. Bob's extended family, who will deeply miss Susan include brother-in-law Dan and his wife Dale Marx of Florida, their son Jeff Marx of New York and daughter Jen Marx and her husband Scott Smith and children Lily and Addy of Vermont; sister-in-law Emily and her husband Doug Ewing, their son Simon Ewing and his fiance Grete, and son Ben Ewing and his wife Alison Hobbs and children Aza and Ilja of Washington State.
We would like to express deep gratitude for the outstanding medical practitioners that helped Susan throughout her journey including primary physician, Dr. Steven Flier, the BIDMC oncology team led by Dr. Deepa Rangachari and Dr. Jonathan Wischhusen. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Harriet Beale, Phly Gerber, Kathy Zeiben, Rev. Dr. Andrea Ayvazian, Overlook VNA & Hospice, and Dr. Michele Spirko and Dr. Peter Everett who helped in this pandemic give us the gift of time with our mother.
In lieu of flowers or gifts please consider a contribution to the Susan Kennedy Marx Foundation for Social Justice, a non-profit organization created in memory of Susan by her children. Visit www.SocialJusticeForAll.org to contribute. All funds will be spent to further Susan's legacy of being "on fire for justice."
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jun. 16, 2020.