Susan Marie Suleski Valone ("Susie"), 66, formerly of Northampton, passed away September 10, 2020 in Chicopee. Born in Northampton on June 12, 1954, she was the daughter of the late Karl and Dorothy (Schranz) Suleski. Susie graduated from St. Michael's High School and was a lifelong resident of Western Massachusetts, most recently living in Chicopee. Susie worked in the food service industry for many years prior to her retirement due to a disability.
Susie loved animals and had many beloved pets throughout her life. She also liked watching birds and other wild animals that would come to the feeders she placed outside. She enjoyed nature, old movies, crossword puzzles, reading, and collecting vintage Nancy Drew books. Susie will be remembered for her kindness and her gentle spirit.
Susie is survived by her sisters Diane Manson and Lisa Barnes, brother-in-law Jim Manson, nieces Lauren Gilfeather, Julie Barnes, and Jillian Barnes and nephew Nicholas Manson.
Services will be private and arranged by the Ahearn Funeral Home. Susie will be buried with her parents at St. Mary's Cemetery in Northampton.
Memorial donations may be made to the Dakin Humane Society at https://www.dakinhumane.org/tribute-donation.html
