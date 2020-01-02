Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Marie DelMonte. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Susan Marie DelMonte died the day after Christmas, 2019, from complications due to her battle with cancer. Throughout her illness, Susan had no illusions, but her positivity and compassion never faded. The day before she died she looked around at family gathered, smiled, and said, "Looks like we could use a little humor here."



Susan was a well-regarded Stillpoint Center trained massage therapist. She was a creative who loved music, played the guitar, sang, and wrote poetry. She was a caring and devoted kindergarten teacher at the Smith College Campus School, where she taught for eighteen years with colleague and friend, Janice Henderson, up until Susan was hospitalized during her last few weeks. Finally, Susan was a mother. She raised her daughter to be strong, loving, and kind. She taught these values in her classrooms as well and asked that we all do our best to continue spreading the love and kindness that she exuded each and every day.



Susan was born June 13, 1952, the second of three children, to Mariano DelMonte and Marie Elizabeth (Guglielmo) DelMonte. Susan leaves behind a daughter, Mariana DelMonte-Gladstone, who loved and cared for her mother throughout this journey; her devoted partner, Chuck Malloch, of Montague, with whom she went on many special adventures; her brother, Joe DelMonte and his wife, Kelly, and their three children, Fitzy, Jaden, and Keira of Hermosa Beach, California; an older sister, Paula Warner, and her husband, Rock, of Sunderland, and their daughter, Elhana Thoren, and Elhana's husband, Matt, and their two children, June and Hattie of New York City; and numerous cousins.



The family is profoundly grateful to the staff of Massachusetts General Hospital and its oncology and hospice units for the compassionate care of Susan during her treatment and final days.



In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be sent to a . Susan was particularly passionate about animal rights and natural resource conservation efforts. Services will be at the convenience of the family.

