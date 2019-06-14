Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Micka Glazier. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Susan Micka Glazier, 100, lately of Falls Church, Virginia, died peacefully at home on May 29, 2019.



She was the second of eight children born to Paul and Katherine Micka, immigrants from Slovakia at the turn of the 19th century. She learned English in grade school and then taught her parents and siblings. Even as an adult, she remained a stickler for English grammar, usage, spelling, and pronunciation. No one ever heard her say "irregardless," "ain't," or "ee-lite."



She never forgot her Slovak roots, accompanying her father to Slovakia in 1970 to find his long lost brother, and making -- and teaching others to make -- kolache, omacka, sisky and other Slovak foods all her life.



Susan won a 4-H Club scholarship to the University of Massachusetts, and afterwards taught rural New England women proper canning and food preparation methods through the state extension service, and, eventually, on her own radio show. Quite a step for a woman at that time.



After World War II, she married Orman Hemenway Glazier, the fifth of six children in an old New England family, proving that Slovaks and Yankees can meld. The young couple eventually settled in Texas with their four children.



In Texas, Susan taught high school home economics, reared her children and began to play golf. In later years, she and Orman delighted in throwing golf clubs in the car and playing courses from Texas to New England. After Orman's death in 1991, Sue kept at it, becoming a putting terror.



As her children married and spread over the map with their own families, Grammy became a frequent and welcome visitor, enthusiastically traveling with her children in Japan, Europe and the Americas.



All who knew her will miss the sunshine of her personality. Her joy of learning, unfailing good spirits, and genuine feeling for others will always be an inspiration.



She is survived by her four children - Jonathan and wife Beth, Stephen and wife Jody, Beth and husband Cliff, and Dan and wife Sherri - ten grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, two sisters - Anne Kingsbury and Christine Pike - three generations of nieces and nephews, and many who - related or not - viewed "Aunt Sue" as a mentor and role model.



A memorial service will be held at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Holyoke on June 22 at 11AM. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to "Franklin County 4-H" and sent to: Sally Klingener, Treasurer, Franklin County 4-H, 11 Ester Avenue, Greenfield, MA 01301.

Susan Micka Glazier, 100, lately of Falls Church, Virginia, died peacefully at home on May 29, 2019.She was the second of eight children born to Paul and Katherine Micka, immigrants from Slovakia at the turn of the 19th century. She learned English in grade school and then taught her parents and siblings. Even as an adult, she remained a stickler for English grammar, usage, spelling, and pronunciation. No one ever heard her say "irregardless," "ain't," or "ee-lite."She never forgot her Slovak roots, accompanying her father to Slovakia in 1970 to find his long lost brother, and making -- and teaching others to make -- kolache, omacka, sisky and other Slovak foods all her life.Susan won a 4-H Club scholarship to the University of Massachusetts, and afterwards taught rural New England women proper canning and food preparation methods through the state extension service, and, eventually, on her own radio show. Quite a step for a woman at that time.After World War II, she married Orman Hemenway Glazier, the fifth of six children in an old New England family, proving that Slovaks and Yankees can meld. The young couple eventually settled in Texas with their four children.In Texas, Susan taught high school home economics, reared her children and began to play golf. In later years, she and Orman delighted in throwing golf clubs in the car and playing courses from Texas to New England. After Orman's death in 1991, Sue kept at it, becoming a putting terror.As her children married and spread over the map with their own families, Grammy became a frequent and welcome visitor, enthusiastically traveling with her children in Japan, Europe and the Americas.All who knew her will miss the sunshine of her personality. Her joy of learning, unfailing good spirits, and genuine feeling for others will always be an inspiration.She is survived by her four children - Jonathan and wife Beth, Stephen and wife Jody, Beth and husband Cliff, and Dan and wife Sherri - ten grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, two sisters - Anne Kingsbury and Christine Pike - three generations of nieces and nephews, and many who - related or not - viewed "Aunt Sue" as a mentor and role model.A memorial service will be held at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Holyoke on June 22 at 11AM. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to "Franklin County 4-H" and sent to: Sally Klingener, Treasurer, Franklin County 4-H, 11 Ester Avenue, Greenfield, MA 01301. Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on June 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close