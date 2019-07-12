Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Moors. View Sign Service Information Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-3585 Send Flowers Obituary

Susan (O'Neill) Moors died on July 8, 2019, at Cooley Dickinson Hospital. She was 70.



Susan was born in Northampton on October 26, 1948, to the late John G. and Florence (Cote) O'Neill. She attended local schools, earned a Bachelor's degree, then went to work at Chartpak in Leeds for 25 years and then in local elementary schools as a teacher's aide for 18 years. When she met Keith Moors, it was love at first sight. They shared a passion for antiquing, specifically hunting for glass and China. The two were wed on July 24, 1971. The greatest pride of their lives together were the 19 children they brought into their home and fostered.



Susan loved the ocean. To see her at the beach was to see her in her natural habitat. She, Keith and the kids would travel in their motor homes to places like Disney, Silver Springs, and Abilene, TX. One special memory was celebrating their 25th anniversary at Niagara Falls. The couple camped frequently at Salisbury Beach, and would stay at the Windjammer with her parents.



Susan was a member of the Florence Congregational Church, serving as the chairman of religious education, treasurer of the church bazaar, and teaching Sunday School. She will be missed by her large family and many friends.



Susan is survived by her husband of 47 years Keith Moors; sons Hai H. Le, Brian VE Charon, Kane A.C. Moors, and VJ A.M. Moors; and daughter Saleen Moors. She will also be missed by Angie Ascioti, whom Susan loved like a daughter, and many, many foster children.



A funeral will be held for Susan at Florence Congregational Church on Saturday July 20 at 11 AM, officiated by Reverend Dr. Irven A. Gammon. There will be no calling hours. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.



Memorial contributions can be made to the / Hampshire County , or to Florence Congregational Church.

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.