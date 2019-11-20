Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Phyllis Knapp. View Sign Service Information Douglass Funeral Home 87 North Pleasant Street Amherst , MA 01002 (413)-253-3407 Funeral service 1:00 PM Douglass Funeral Home 87 North Pleasant Street Amherst , MA 01002 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Susan Phyllis (Gold) Knapp, 73, of Belchertown, MA died on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 7:30 P.M. at Brigham and Women's Hospital, surrounded by her family. She faced a long bout with lymphoma with strength and dignity. Sue was born on March 5, 1946 in Detroit, Michigan to Frances (Stellar) and Morris Gold. At an early age her family moved to Los Angeles, California where she grew up and attended school. She graduated from University of California, Berkeley with a major in Spanish and taught in the Oakland, California schools for 3 years.



In 1973 she accepted a position with the Department of Defense schools in Heidelberg, Germany. Sue taught at Heidelberg High School. When Heidelberg Middle School opened she was part of the original teaching staff and later became a guidance counselor working with the children of military families for 30 years. In Heidelberg she met her husband of 44 years, Richard Knapp. There they raised their three sons Bryan, Adam and Stephen.



In 2004, Susan and Richard retired and moved to Belchertown, Massachusetts to be near longtime friends and family. Sue was active in the Belchertown Democratic Committee and attended state conventions and canvassed for Democratic candidates. She was a founder of Belchertown's CAN organization. She loved music and attended many "Jazz Shares" concerts and cultural events with Richard.



Sue will be remembered as a caring friend, a compassionate listener, a skilled Scrabble player, and someone who knew just when to add a dose of humor.



Susan is survived by her husband Richard, three sons, Bryan, Adam and Stephen, three grandsons and her oldest brother, Theodore. Her brother Burton passed in 2017.



Funeral services are planned for Friday, November 22 at 1:00 P.M. The ceremony will be held at Douglass Funeral Home in Amherst, Massachusetts. Burial follow at Wildwood Cemetery, Amherst.



Donations in Susan's memory may be made to Cancer Connection in Northampton, Massachusetts.



