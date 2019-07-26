Susan Pratt-Dennett, age 68, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019. She was born in 1951, daughter of Donald and Gertrude Thibeault. She grew up in Norton, MA and graduated from Norton High School in 1969.
Susan married Jeffery Pratt in 1970 and they moved to Westhampton in 1977. Together they had two sons, Jason and Jesse Pratt. Susan re-married in 1984 to John Dennett. She graduated the nursing program at Holyoke Community College in 1987 and her daughter Danielle was born in 1991.
Susan worked at Mercy Medical Center in the ICU , a place which saved her life countless times. She worked there for 30 years, retiring in 2018
Susan was pre-deceased by her son, Jesse Adam Pratt on December 25, 2013. She is survived by her husband John, her son Jason, and her grandchildren, Thomas and Jenna Pratt, children of Jason.
A Celebration of Life will be held on August 3, 2019 at 11:00AM at the Westhampton Congregational Church which is located at 1 Tob Hill Rd., Westhampton, MA with a reception to follow.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on July 26, 2019