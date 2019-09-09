Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan V. Challet. View Sign Service Information O'Brien Funeral Home 17 Clark Street Easthampton , MA 01027 (413)-527-0222 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Funeral service 9:00 AM O'Brien Funeral Home 17 Clark Street Easthampton , MA 01027 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Our Lady of the Valley Parish Send Flowers Obituary

Susan (Ramsey) Challet, 65, of Easthampton passed away suddenly Friday Sept. 6, 2019 at Baystate Medical Center. She was born in Northampton, Dec. 21, 1953, the daughter of the late Joseph F. and Norma J. (Stevens) Ramsey. Susan was educated in the Easthampton schools and was a graduate of the Easthampton High School, class 1972. Susan was employed for many years at the Florence Savings Bank in Hadley, MA. Previously she had been employed at both the former Caldor's and Bradley's in Northampton. She was a member of the former Immaculate Conception Church, presently Our Lady of the Valley Parish. Susan enjoyed going to Bingo and loved taking vacations and spending time with her family. Susan leaves her beloved daughters Tracy M. Ramsey and Heather L Navarro and Elias (son-in-law) both of Easthampton, her cherish grandchildren Isabel, Ariana and Mateo and she was the loving sister of Elizabeth Cummings, Joanne Sanelli and Michael Ramsey and a caring aunt to her many nieces and nephews. Susan also leaves her fur babies Tucker and Ellie. Susan was predeceased by her loved brother Francis Ramsey. Funeral services will be held Thursday 9AM from the O'Brien Funeral Home 17 Clark St. Easthampton, MA followed by a mass of Christian burial 10AM at the Our Lady of the Valley Parish. Burial will be in the Brookside Cemetery in Easthampton. Calling hours will be held Wednesday 4-7pm. Memorial gifts can be made to .

