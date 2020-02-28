Hadley...Susanne G. (Plowman) Rondeau, 60, of Hawley Rd., passed away Tuesday February 25, 2020 at Baystate Medical Center. Born in Springfield May 18, 1959, she was the daughter of the late James and Edith (Goodcell) Plowman. Susanne was educated in Springfield Schools and earned her Master's Degree from Bay Path University. She was the Vice President of Operations for Weed Man Lawn Care Company for many years. She served on the Finance Board for the Town of Hadley and was an Adjunct Professor at Bay Path University. Susanne is survived by her husband Bruce R. Rondeau, her sons Kyle Carlson and his wife Rebecca of Greenfield, and Cody Carlson of Feeding Hills, her step son Jacey Rondeau of Springfield and her step daughter Rescia Rondeau of Arizona, her brothers Charlie Plowman of York, ME and Jimmy Plowman of Boston, her sister Elizabeth Johnson of Colorado Springs, Co her grandson Gabriel, her step grandchildren Jacey Jr., Jacelyne, Niomi, Curtis and Darius, and her niece and nephew Heather and Ryan. She was predeceased by her brother Jeffrey Plowman. Susanne's Funeral will be Tuesday March 3, 2020 at 12 noon. at the Ahearn Funeral Home. Calling Hours will precede the Funeral from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon. Burial will be private. The family has requested that donations be made in Susanne's memory be made to either the , 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104 or to , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908 or to a .



Ahearn Funeral Home



(413) 587-0044

