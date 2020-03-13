Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susanne L. Anderson. View Sign Service Information Ahearn Funeral Home 783 Bridge Road Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-587-0044 Send Flowers Obituary

Susanne Anderson, one of the Pioneer Valley's most versatile musicians, died with dignity late in the afternoon of Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Her children, their father, and their godmother Wendy Emerson were at her bedside to comfort her and say goodbye.



Born in Painesville Ohio into a musical, religious, & hardworking family, Susanne was the youngest daughter of Bill and Dorothy Congos. She began formal music studies at 5 years old, often assisting her piano teacher Mrs. Pearcie. She moved to the Pioneer Valley in the early 1970s after living in Cleveland and Boston.



Over a career of nearly fifty years, she gained artistic stature and grace through the versatility required to earn a living by singing, playing piano and organ, accompanying, directing, and teaching music in this small yet vital community arts culture.



Highlights of her singing career include:



- Choruses of Leonard Bernstein, Robert Shaw & Sarah Caldwell



- Leading roles with Valley Light Opera, such as their first production, " HMS Pinafore" in the mid 1970s



Leading roles with Project (Commonwealth) Opera, such as "Turandot"



Soprano soloist for many years at the annual Cummington Church "Messiah Sing"



Her church work began with several years as soloist in the Northampton Christian Science Church. She learned organ under the guidance of Pat Poirier at her local Haydenville Congregational Church, followed by decades of work as Organist/ Choir Director for Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parrish in Northampton, the Saint Cecilia Polish Choir in Easthampton, and the Annunciation Chapel in Florence. Over the years, she conducted her music ministry at virtually every church in the Valley.



Ballet accompaniment began at Pioneer Valley Ballet followed by decades with Northeast American School of Dance and every one of the Five Colleges, collaborating with Roger Blum at Smith College and the Flachs at Mount Holyoke, amongst others. She worked summers at the Belvior Terrace in Lennox, Jacobs Pillow in the Berkshires (requested by Mark Morris Dance Company & the Spanish National Dance Company), and was the lead accompanist at Walnut Hill School for the Arts in Natick. She gained world class status from a one year stint with the Stadt Theatre Ballet professional dance company in Berne, Switzerland.



She learned musical theater direction helping Noreen Tilley with Northampton High School yearly productions, and went on to direct community groups and school musical productions throughout the Valley.



She taught Piano and Voice at Williston in Easthampton, The Hartsbrook School in Hadley, Four Rivers School in Greenfield, and Cathedral High in East Longmeadow, where she also directed the band at football games! For over 4 decades, private students were a joy and akin to family. It was a student, Marty Ringy, who insisted on taking her to the hospital & supported her when her health failed.



She loved to swim and travel, developed her own colloquialisms, was an eloquent writer, talented visual/craft artist, superb experimental cook, & storyteller. She charmed anyone who met her with her genuine kindness. She forged an eccentric path & will never be forgotten.



She is survived by children Zach & Astrid, daughter-in-law Caty, grandchildren James and Anna, sisters Eleanor and Carrol, and her 2 barn cats.



A service of remembrance will be held at the Williamsburg Congregational Church, hopefully on or near her birthday May 3, followed by a celebration jam at the Florence Civic Center.



Ahearn Funeral Home



(413)587-0044

Susanne Anderson, one of the Pioneer Valley's most versatile musicians, died with dignity late in the afternoon of Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Her children, their father, and their godmother Wendy Emerson were at her bedside to comfort her and say goodbye.Born in Painesville Ohio into a musical, religious, & hardworking family, Susanne was the youngest daughter of Bill and Dorothy Congos. She began formal music studies at 5 years old, often assisting her piano teacher Mrs. Pearcie. She moved to the Pioneer Valley in the early 1970s after living in Cleveland and Boston.Over a career of nearly fifty years, she gained artistic stature and grace through the versatility required to earn a living by singing, playing piano and organ, accompanying, directing, and teaching music in this small yet vital community arts culture.Highlights of her singing career include:- Choruses of Leonard Bernstein, Robert Shaw & Sarah Caldwell- Leading roles with Valley Light Opera, such as their first production, " HMS Pinafore" in the mid 1970sLeading roles with Project (Commonwealth) Opera, such as "Turandot"Soprano soloist for many years at the annual Cummington Church "Messiah Sing"Her church work began with several years as soloist in the Northampton Christian Science Church. She learned organ under the guidance of Pat Poirier at her local Haydenville Congregational Church, followed by decades of work as Organist/ Choir Director for Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parrish in Northampton, the Saint Cecilia Polish Choir in Easthampton, and the Annunciation Chapel in Florence. Over the years, she conducted her music ministry at virtually every church in the Valley.Ballet accompaniment began at Pioneer Valley Ballet followed by decades with Northeast American School of Dance and every one of the Five Colleges, collaborating with Roger Blum at Smith College and the Flachs at Mount Holyoke, amongst others. She worked summers at the Belvior Terrace in Lennox, Jacobs Pillow in the Berkshires (requested by Mark Morris Dance Company & the Spanish National Dance Company), and was the lead accompanist at Walnut Hill School for the Arts in Natick. She gained world class status from a one year stint with the Stadt Theatre Ballet professional dance company in Berne, Switzerland.She learned musical theater direction helping Noreen Tilley with Northampton High School yearly productions, and went on to direct community groups and school musical productions throughout the Valley.She taught Piano and Voice at Williston in Easthampton, The Hartsbrook School in Hadley, Four Rivers School in Greenfield, and Cathedral High in East Longmeadow, where she also directed the band at football games! For over 4 decades, private students were a joy and akin to family. It was a student, Marty Ringy, who insisted on taking her to the hospital & supported her when her health failed.She loved to swim and travel, developed her own colloquialisms, was an eloquent writer, talented visual/craft artist, superb experimental cook, & storyteller. She charmed anyone who met her with her genuine kindness. She forged an eccentric path & will never be forgotten.She is survived by children Zach & Astrid, daughter-in-law Caty, grandchildren James and Anna, sisters Eleanor and Carrol, and her 2 barn cats.A service of remembrance will be held at the Williamsburg Congregational Church, hopefully on or near her birthday May 3, followed by a celebration jam at the Florence Civic Center.Ahearn Funeral Home(413)587-0044 Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Mar. 13, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close