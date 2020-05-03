Suzanne A. Beebe was born in Springfield, Massachusetts on March 5, 1942. She entered Heaven's gates on April 29, 2020.



Sue was a loving wife, mother, homemaker, childcare provider and foster parent for over 30 children. Family was Sue's pride and joy. For many years she was the cofounder of Today Reunited Yesterday (TRY) organization which helped reunite adoptees with their birth parents. Sue was also the proud recipient of two prestigious awards. The first award was the Goldie Rodgers Award, which recognizes someone who is a foster parent that demonstrates commitment and advocates for the children's well-being, and inspires other. The second award was the Unsung Heroines of Massachusetts award. This award is given to a woman who truly makes a difference and enriches the lives of others. Within the last 5 years Sue also volunteered at the Westfield Animal Shelter in Westfield, Massachusetts where she loved helping care for all animals.



Sue was predeceased by her loving husband of 52 years, Elwood W. Beebe, her granddaughter Adrienne Paquette, and her sister Judy Kurano. They lived and raised their family in Westhampton, Massachusetts for 37 years. Sue then moved to Westfield, Massachusetts in 2015.



Sue is survived by her daughter Shelley O' Connell and husband Dan, daughter Tammy Paquette and husband Jerry, Son Paul Beebe and partner Cindy Rachmaciej and her daughter Kaitlin, son Christopher Beebe and wife Thursday, daughter Shamika Beebe and her brother Jamel Roy, son David LaBlanc, and daughter Deborah Crascia. She is also survived by seven grandchildren Sarah and Jack O'Connell, Isabelle and Owen Paquette, Alicia Beebe, Caiden and Wyatt Beebe. She had one great grandchild, Jayden Atwell.



Private graveside service will be held at Brookside Cemetery in Easthampton, Massachusetts at the convenience of her family. The family will be having a celebration of life for Suzanne at a later date.



