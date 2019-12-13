Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sylvia E. Richardson. View Sign Service Information Ahearn Funeral Home 783 Bridge Road Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-587-0044 Send Flowers Obituary

Sylvia passed away peacefully on October 24 surrounded by family and friends who loved her dearly. She was born in Montague, MA on February 5, 1937, she grew up in the Rowe and Shelburne Falls area. She attended Arms Academy, and went on to become a piano teacher to many children who adored her. She was gifted in so many ways and loved sharing her passion for playing the piano, writing poetry, playing the guitar, sewing and painting. She was also a talented ballet and tap dancer.



She is predeceased by her husband Earl Richardson, her brother, Martin Woodward and her sister, Jean Sauvage. She leaves her children Susan MacInnis and husband Robert, her son Mark Richardson and his partner Joanne Fisher. She also leaves her sister Carolyn Ryder and many family members, who will miss her wit and humor.



Sylvia's family would like to thank the many people who helped to make it possible for her to stay in her own home. Special thanks to her niece and caregiver "Bethy" her friend and helper Pat Wilson, her nurse Karla from the VNA. To Dr. Hanno Muellner and staff at WIM, for being kind and compassionate, we will be forever grateful to you. We would also like to extend heartfelt thanks to our Mom's nurse Rachel Carr. Rachel is a gifted nurse who took piano lessons from Sylvia as small child, and as the circle of life goes was the nurse who took care of her at the end of her life. Sylvia would be proud of you Rachel.



A private graveside service was held on October 31st, which was Sylvia's favorite holiday.



In memory of Sylvia, donations can be made to the Shelburne Falls Women's Club for the care of The Bridge of Flowers and their local Children's programs.



Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Dec. 13, 2019

