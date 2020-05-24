Sylvia Maud (Perry) Moore, died peacefully in her sleep on May 22, 2020 at the age of 92 years after battling pneumonia, Covid-19, and dementia. Sylvia was a sweet, kind and caring mom, grandmother and great grandmother, who touched everyone she met with gentleness and love.
She was born on September 9, 1927 in North Amherst, MA to Maud Angie (Wellman) and John Kenneth Perry. Sylvia attended the North Amherst Elementary School and graduated from Amherst High School in June of 1945.
When Sylvia's daughters were young, she worked part time for the North Congregational Church in North Amherst. For many years after that, she was the head secretary for the Chemical Engineering Department at the University of MA in Amherst. At the end of her career, she worked as a clerk for the N&B Trucking Company in South Deerfield until she retired in 1988.
Sylvia married Harvey E. Moore, Jr. on December 6, 1947 in Sunderland, MA. Most of Sylvia's married life was spent in Hadley. Her later years were spent in Greenfield at The Arbors, an assisted living facility.
Sylvia was a member of the First Congregational Church in Sunderland where she participated in the distribution of the monthly newsletters and worked on miscellaneous fund raisers.
Sylvia liked to read, knit, and cross stitch on plastic canvas. Gathering with her friends at Windfield Estates for daily visits were precious to Sylvia as was her special relationship with one of her caregivers, Fay. She also looked forward to going to weekly movies, outdoor concerts and lunches with her close friends, Dick Thayer, Chrissy Wiley, her sister in law, Marion Markwell, and her sister, June Rosenthal.
Sylvia leaves three daughters, Alice S. Mitchell of Milford, NH, Elaine K. Stockwell of Keene, NH, and Diane J. Moore of Belchertown, MA, one sister
(her best friend) June Rosenthal of South Deerfield, one sister in law, Marion Markwell of Holyoke, as well as Tom Mitchell, Jerry Stockwell, and John Kalwiener, who she loved like sons.
Sylvia also leaves five grandchildren, Jonathan Mitchell and his wife, Tammy; Karen Hermanson and her husband Tom; Ben Stockwell and his wife, Lora; Christopher Kalveen, and Tim Stockwell. She also leaves eight great grandchildren, Megan, Braeden, Travis, Nicholas, Oliver, Juliet, Colleen and Natalie, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, god children, and dear friends.
Sylvia's husband, Harvey, died in February of 1996. Her brother, Arthur (Bim) Perry died in 1982. Her sister, Rae Mellen, died in June of 2006, and her sister, Thelma White, died in November 2017.
Due to the present pandemic circumstances, there will be a private burial at the North Sunderland Cemetery for immediate family only. There will be a "Celebration of Sylvia's Life" at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Sylvia's name to the First Congregational Church of Sunderland or the Alzheimers/Dementia Association.
Expressions of sympathy are available at: www.wrisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on May 24, 2020.