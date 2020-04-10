Sylvia R. Connor, 84, of West Wareham, passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday, April 4, 2020 with her cherished dog, Brewster, by her side while watching her favorite TV station. She was the beloved wife of Thomas L. Connor for nearly 60 years. Sylvia was born on September 3, 1935 in Hatfield, the daughter of the late Peter and Stella (Reska) Raffa.
She and Thomas moved from Boston and settled in West Wareham in 1962. Sylvia had been an LPN at Jordan Hospital (now Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center) in Plymouth, Massachusetts for 32 years before retiring in 2006. She enjoyed gardening and putting around in her backyard.
She is survived by her husband Thomas and their children Kenneth "Casey" and his wife Susan of Marion and her two children Morgan and Brooks, Timothy and his wife Lori and Sylvia's granddaughter Taylor all of Wareham; Samantha of Mattapoisett and her partner Mark Faber; Erin of West Wareham; and Grady of Hingham. She is also survived by her sister Gloria Raffa of Northampton.
Sylvia will be cremated and a private committal service will be held at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne at a later date. To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.warehamvillagefuneralhome.com. Her funeral arrangements are in the care of Wareham Village Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Apr. 10, 2020