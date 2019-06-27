T. Michael Peters

T. Michael Peters, Ph.D, 81, of Belchertown MA died on June 26, 2019. Born October 7, 1937 in Inglewood, CA, he was the son of Lewis and Aileen Peters. Mike was a professor of entomology at UMASS for 33 years before his retirement. He is survived by his wife, Jenny Peters and 2 children, Melissa Cook of Summerville SC, and Christopher Peters of Greenfield MA, and 3 grandchildren. A complete obituary will be forthcoming with service details. For more information or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.beersandstory.com.
