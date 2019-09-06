Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for T. Michael Peters. View Sign Service Information Beers & Story Funeral Home 10 Maple Street Belchertown , MA 01007 (413)-323-6961 Memorial service 12:00 PM Amherst Woman's Club 35 Triangle Street Amherst , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Belchertown, T. Michael Peters, Ph.D, 81, of Belchertown MA died on June 26, 2019. Born October 7, 1937 in Inglewood CA. he was the son of Lewis and Aileen Peters.



Mike was a Professor of Entomology at the University of Massachusetts for 33 years. He received his B.S. in Zoology at Long Beach College in 1959 and his M.S. in 1961 and Ph.D. in Entomology in 1964 at the University of Minnesota.



In his years at UMass Mike taught over 6000 students including graduate and undergraduate majors and minors and many non-science students. His book, "Insects and Human Society," which was designed for non-scientists, was published by Van Nostrand Reinhold in 1988. Mike was a dedicated and enthusiastic teacher earning the Distinguished Teacher Award in 1993. He also taught a summer class for 5th graders called BUG U and a class for elementary and middle school teachers called "Insects in Science Education."



After retirement in 1997 Mike turned his enthusiasm and energy into his two major hobbies - making fiberglass animal figures and making wine from grapes and other fruits from his farm. His barn was a local landmark for the animal heads that adorned it - a horse, cow, zebra, camel and a moose. For several years Mike's wines could be sampled at the Clapp Memorial Library's annual Love Your Library wine and chocolate tasting event.



In addition to Mike's participation as a Friend of Clapp Memorial Library, he was also a member of South Hadley Chorale where he enjoyed singing in the bass section for many years.



Mike will be remembered for his infectious energy and enthusiasm. He greeted each day with happy anticipation. He especially loved meeting new people, expecting that everyone would be a friend. He will be sadly missed.



Mike leaves his wife, Jenny Peters, his daughter, Melissa Cook and her husband Michael Cook, his son, Chris Peters and his wife Kara Peters, his three grandchildren, Brooke Andrews and her husband Tyler Andrews, Atticus Peters, Penelope Peters, his cousins, his nephew and niece, his extended family, and his many friends. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Lewis Jr.



A memorial service will be held at 12:00 at Amherst Woman's Club at 35 Triangle Street, Amherst MA on September 28, 2019. Donations may be made to Clapp Memorial Library in Belchertown MA, South Hadley Chorale in South Hadley MA, Union of Concerned Scientists or a . For online guestbook, please visit

