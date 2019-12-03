Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Teresa M. Nichols. View Sign Service Information Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home 7 Pleasant Street Easthampton , MA 01027 (413)-527-0015 Send Flowers Obituary

Teresa M. (Couchon) Nichols, 93, a kind and gentle person, passed on peacefully early Thursday morning at Cooley Dickinson Hospital. Teresa was born September 23, 1926 to the late Arthur and Cecilia (King) Couchon of Easthampton, she attended Notre Dame School and Easthampton High School.



Teresa and her late husband Raymond are best remembered as the founders of Nichols Auto School and Transportation in Easthampton. Teresa is also remembered in the craft market circuits as Penny Nichols, a talented painter of clothing and floral art.



She is survived by a son John Nichols of Havana Florida, daughter Sally Fenton and husband Bob of Southampton, granddaughters Hillary Osgood and husband Brad of Southampton, Jessy Kaminski and husband Dan of Westfield, her darling and much loved great grandchildren Hayden Osgood and Caleb, Cienna and Chase Kaminski, a sister-in-law Marcella Couchon of Northampton, a brother Phil Couchon and wife Charlotte of Tariffville, CT and several very loved nieces and nephews. Teresa is also survived by many dear and cherished friends.



Beside her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her son Bill Nichols of Easthampton and brother Ernest Couchon of Northampton.



There will be a celebration of her life on December 8th from 10 to 1 at Christopher Heights, 50 Village Hill Road, Northampton, MA with private burial in the warmth of summer.



The Boucher - O'Brien Funeral Home is entrusted with her care.

