Terry L. (Weibel) Brown, 55, of Holyoke passed away suddenly Wednesday Feb. 19, 2020 at Holyoke Medical Center. She was born in Northampton, April 1, 1964, daughter of Charles R. and Rose (Nicpon) Weibel of Easthampton. Terry was educated in the Easthampton school system and was a 1982 graduate of the Easthampton High School. Terry was employed as a Medical Data Processing Clerk at GBS in Wilbraham for a short time. Previous she was employed at the National Vinyl Products Co. in Chicopee. She was a communicant of the Our Lady of the Valley Church in Easthampton. Dance was Terry's passion all her life and was a long time dance teacher at the Dancer's Image Dance studio in Westfield. Beside her loving parents she leaves her devoted husband of 18 years Jody F. Brown, her beloved children Christopher J., and Tiffany K Brown, her 4 cherish grandchildren Chanelle, Shaylia, Briela, and Brodie Brown, her loving sister Brenda Jean Hamel (Michael) and her nieces Kaitlyn and Sarah Daysh and Delaney Hamel. Terry will be sadly missed by her precious pup Jax. Funeral service will be held Tuesday 9am from the O'Brien Funeral Home, followed by a mass of Christian burial 10 am Our Lady of the Valley parish. Burial will be in the St. Stanislaus Cemetery. A calling hour will be held Monday 5 to 7pm. Memorial gifts can be made to the Our lady of the Valley Parish 33 Adams St. Easthampton, MA 01027.

