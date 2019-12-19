Teresa Strong (Cashman), age 61, of Hatfield, MA died December 16th, 2019 at her home. Terry was born April 23rd, 1958 in Northampton, Massachusetts. Terry had most recently been fighting Leukemia. Terry was a graduate of St. Michael's High School in Northampton, MA. She was the loving mother of her two daughters, and a great friend to many. She enjoyed her home, sitting by her pool, and dogs, especially her beloved dog, Liza.



Terry was predeceased by her parents, Robert N. Cashman and Rita M. Cashman (Suprenant) of Florence, MA. Terry leaves behind her two daughters, Tanya M. Lavallee (Strong) and fiancé Brian Wilber, of Chittenango, NY, and Sheena L. Strong of Hatfield, MA. Terry also leaves three sisters, Mary E. Hoffman and Patricia A. DeGrandpre of Hatfield, MA; Sheila Chartier and husband Maurice Chartier of Florence, MA; and brother Raymond L. Cashman and wife Anna Cashman of TX; and many loved nieces and nephews.



Calling hours are Sunday December 19, 2019 from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm, at the Ahearn Funeral Home, 783 Bridge Rd. Northampton, MA. Burial arrangements will be private at the convenience of the family.



