Thaddeus J. Dzialo ("Ted", "Rusty"), 92, of Easthampton, died peacefully at home on June 3, 2020, surrounded by family, after a period of declining health. He leaves behind his three daughters, two sons-in-law, and three grandsons and their spouses. He is also survived by his sister, Helen Cote of Venice Florida, his sister-in-law, Kathy Dzialo of St. Petersburg Florida, and many nieces and nephews. Ted was predeceased by his wife Joan (Laprade), and his six brothers, Stanley, Michael, Charles, John, Henry, and Edward.Ted was born and raised in Easthampton. He attended Sacred Heart School as a child and St. Bonaventure Seminary in Wisconsin for high school. He was a communicant at Our Lady of the Valley Church.Ted served in the Army (1951-1952), stationed in Japan and Korea, during the Korean War. He worked at Stanley Home Products in Easthampton for over 40 years and, after retirement, he was a regular helper at ESP Auto for many years.Memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of the Valley Church, 33 Adams Street, Easthampton, MA 01027.The Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home was entrusted with Ted's arrangments.