Graveside service 11:00 AM Saint Stanislaus Cemetery Mayher Street Easthampton , MA





Shortly after his graduation he enlisted in the United States Army and served form September 25, 1955- September 26, 1958, with the rank of Sergeant. Upon his return from military service, he went to work as a machine operator for the former Stanley Home Products in Easthampton, working there for his entire career of thirty five years.



Teddy was a life long communicant of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish and served on numerous committees, including the Parish Council for five years. He also was involved with many other organizations, including the Easthampton Jaycees for fifteen years, Easthampton Parks and Recreation Commission. His love of sports carried over to coaching many young men in youth baseball and basketball for many years.



He was married to the love of his life on June 26, 1965, Helen Julia (Strycharz) Chmura his Wife and Best Friend, together they celebrated 50 years until her death on March 20, 2014. Ted "Teddy" is known for loving his wife, his family, friends and his hometown of Easthampton. He could be seen around Easthampton, riding his bike, getting a book from the local library, going to E.H.S. Basketball games, buying Polish galumpkis at Big E's and reading the newspaper at Valley Farms.



Ted knew how to enjoy the simple things in life, conversing with his neighbors (Trevor, Jessye & Grey) planting tulips, listening to Barbara Stresisand, eating out at local diners and writing letters. He was a hard worker and generous man who displayed love of neighbor. One example of this, was his assistance with a Special Olympics event, where he ensured each child would receive a prize. He was a good older brother towards Frances and Fred, taking Fred to sporting events and on road trips.Ted spoke fondly of his of his grandparents, Frances Baldyga and Walter Baldyga.



Teddy is survived by his loving brother and sister in law; Fred and Laura Chmura of Athol, he was known as Uncle Ted to Zephyr, Sarah, Stefania Chmura, John Opatkiewicz, great uncle to Katie and Andrew and great great uncle to Emma and Oliver. Ted liked spending time with his friends, Richard "Spike" & Joanne Nadonly, both of whom were of immense comfort to him after the loss of his wife Helen. He possessed a belief in God and Jesus and Ted is now safe in God's Hands.



A Graveside Service for Teddy is scheduled for Saturday, October 19th at 11am at the Saint Stanislaus Cemetery on Mayher Street in Easthampton. At Ted's request in lieu of flowers, please make donations to the charity of Donors Choice. The GRAHAM FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 18 Adams Street in Easthampton, has honorably and proudly been entrusted with providing for Teddy's care and services. Please visit





