Thelma Johnson (TJ) was born Thelma Marie Mikulan in Pittsburgh, PA of Croatian/Hungarian parents who had immigrated at the beginning of the century. Born August 15, 1923, she was 97 this month.



In the early '40's she was a model at Saks Fifth Avenue in NYC and met up with William Johnson, whom she had known from Carnegie Tech, where he older brother attended. They married and lived in Manhattan, Flushing and then Hicksville, Long Island with their three children- Alexis, Jeffrey and Janis. They moved to Oyster Bay on New Year's Eve Day in 1958. He husband died of a heart attack 6 weeks later.



TJ raised her children and went back to work- first in the Chamber of Commerce and then the law firm of Marino and Bernstein. She went on to campaign for Ralph Marino for supervisor of the Town of Oyster Bay. She became his executive assistant and continued as he ran for and was elected to the New York State Senate and eventually Majority Leader. She also served as Commissioner for Tax Liens and Mortgage Frauds, was very active in the Boys and Girls Club and was the first woman president of Rotary on Long Island.



TJ moved to the Lathrop Community on Bridge Road in Northampton in October of 2009, where she lived for almost five years. She joined Northampton Rotary Club and was active in Lathrop Community events. In August of 2014, she moved into an addition on her daughter Alexis' and husband Phil's house on Gleason Road. Her increasing dementia caused her to pass on August 17, 2020. Her family thanks Erica Crews, her personal caregiver, and the nurses and aides from Cooley Dickinson Hospice (Regina, Karen, Ashley and Liz) for their wonderful care of TJ.



TJ's older sister Mitzi and brother George predeceased her. She is survived by her younger brother RIchard Mikulan (and his children Greg, Steven and Patricia) as well as George's children Alexis Johnson and husband Phillip Sullivan; Jeffrey Johnson and wife Rebecca Smith and his children Danica and Anya; Janis Johnson and husband Jim Overdahl and their daughter Jennifer will all miss her and her wonderful sense of humor.



All services for TJ are private and will be held at the convenience of the family. CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store