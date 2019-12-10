Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thelma Mary Waterman. View Sign Service Information Mitchell Funeral Home 15 Park Street Easthampton , MA 01027 (413)-527-0872 Funeral service 11:00 AM Mitchell Funeral Home 15 Park Street Easthampton , MA 01027 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Thelma Mary Scott (Tucker)Waterman died peacefully in her sleep at the Holyoke health Center in Holyoke, on Sunday December 8, 2019 She had just celebrated her 95th birthday in September. Born in Northampton, September 16, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Maurice and Flora (Galpin) Scott of Westhampton.



She was a graduate of Northampton High School and the former Northampton Commercial College. She had been employed as a bookkeeper at the former United Elastic Corp., the Easthampton Savings Bank and the Massachusetts Osteopathic Hospital in Boston.



She was a longtime member of the Christ United Methodist Church of Northampton. She had served as treasurer and administrative board member of the former Easthampton Providence Methodist Church before it merged with the Northampton Church.



Thelma's greatest joy in life was her family. She loved camping, hiking, reading and playing games. She was also a very creative person and enjoyed such artistic endeavors as painting, crochet, embroidery and sewing.



Her husband of 40 years, George C. Tucker died in 1992 and her second husband Raymond Waterman died in 1999.



She is survived by her four daughters, Ruth Burnett and husband John of Easthampton, Elaine Dudkiewicz and husband Richard of Easthampton, Louise Glenowicz and husband John of New Bern, N.C., and Janet Choiniere and husband Paul of Greenfield, Ma., sister in law Eleanor Scott of Westhampton and recently of the Lathrop home in Easthampton , seven grandchildren, two great grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased in death by her brother Freeman Scott and sister Eleanor(Scott) Trueheart.



Thelma's family would like to thank the third floor staff of the Holyoke health Care Nursing Home and New England Hospice for their excellent care and compassion for our mother.



Mitchell Funeral is in charge of arrangements.



Memorial gifts may be made to The Living Memorial Fund of Christ United Methodist Church , Rocky HIll Road, Northampton, MA 01060



A funeral service will be held Saturday December 14, at the Mitchell funeral Home at 11:00 AM and burial will be in at the Center Cemetery, Westhampton at the family's convenience.

Thelma Mary Scott (Tucker)Waterman died peacefully in her sleep at the Holyoke health Center in Holyoke, on Sunday December 8, 2019 She had just celebrated her 95th birthday in September. Born in Northampton, September 16, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Maurice and Flora (Galpin) Scott of Westhampton.She was a graduate of Northampton High School and the former Northampton Commercial College. She had been employed as a bookkeeper at the former United Elastic Corp., the Easthampton Savings Bank and the Massachusetts Osteopathic Hospital in Boston.She was a longtime member of the Christ United Methodist Church of Northampton. She had served as treasurer and administrative board member of the former Easthampton Providence Methodist Church before it merged with the Northampton Church.Thelma's greatest joy in life was her family. She loved camping, hiking, reading and playing games. She was also a very creative person and enjoyed such artistic endeavors as painting, crochet, embroidery and sewing.Her husband of 40 years, George C. Tucker died in 1992 and her second husband Raymond Waterman died in 1999.She is survived by her four daughters, Ruth Burnett and husband John of Easthampton, Elaine Dudkiewicz and husband Richard of Easthampton, Louise Glenowicz and husband John of New Bern, N.C., and Janet Choiniere and husband Paul of Greenfield, Ma., sister in law Eleanor Scott of Westhampton and recently of the Lathrop home in Easthampton , seven grandchildren, two great grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.She was predeceased in death by her brother Freeman Scott and sister Eleanor(Scott) Trueheart.Thelma's family would like to thank the third floor staff of the Holyoke health Care Nursing Home and New England Hospice for their excellent care and compassion for our mother.Mitchell Funeral is in charge of arrangements.Memorial gifts may be made to The Living Memorial Fund of Christ United Methodist Church , Rocky HIll Road, Northampton, MA 01060A funeral service will be held Saturday December 14, at the Mitchell funeral Home at 11:00 AM and burial will be in at the Center Cemetery, Westhampton at the family's convenience. www.mitchellcofuneralhome.com Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Dec. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close