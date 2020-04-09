Guest Book View Sign Service Information Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-3585 Send Flowers Obituary

Theodore A. (Ted) Kapinos, age 91, of Hadley, died on April 7, 2020 at the Holyoke Soldier's Home. He was the son of the late Stanley and Stella (Kruzel) Kapinos. He was born on January 4, 1929 in Chicopee, MA. Mr. Kapinos retired with the rank of captain from the Massachusetts State Police. He also served as Director of Security at the Springfield Library and Museums Association for more than 15 years. Ted served in the Military Police in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Ted held degrees in Criminal Justice from American International College, Western New England University (College), and Holyoke Community College. He graduated from Chicopee High School in 1946. He was a member of the Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Hadley and a life member of the American Legion, Post 275.



He leaves his wife of 58 years, Helen (Filipowicz), his daughter, Kara Kapinos and her husband Adam Woodrow, and his beloved grandson, Austin Brighenti. He also leaves one sister, Cynthia Kirejczyk (Eugene) of Chicopee, MA and several nieces and nephews. His brother, Waldemar, died in 2009.



Ted lived life with gusto through his sense of humor and worldly philosophies. He was an avid stamp collector and he loved to travel, especially cruising and tours of Europe. In every European country he visited the post office to purchase their latest issues of stamps. Ted was extremely proud of his Polish heritage and expressed it through language, music and travel.



Due to the current regulations and in consideration for the health and safety of all, services will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Czelusniak Funeral Home, at 173 North Street, Northampton, MA is in charge of arrangements.



The family sincerely thanks Terri Smith who cared for Ted while at home and the staff on unit 1N at Holyoke Soldier's Home for their compassionate care of Ted during his stay. Additionally, we thank Dr. Henry Simkin for his wisdom and care as Ted's personal physician for many years.



Memorial contributions can be made to the Most Holy Redeemer Church Cemetery Fund, 120 Russell Street, Hadley, MA 01035, or Massachusetts State Police Museum & Learning Center



308 Providence Road, PO Box 319, South Grafton, MA 01560.





Theodore A. (Ted) Kapinos, age 91, of Hadley, died on April 7, 2020 at the Holyoke Soldier's Home. He was the son of the late Stanley and Stella (Kruzel) Kapinos. He was born on January 4, 1929 in Chicopee, MA. Mr. Kapinos retired with the rank of captain from the Massachusetts State Police. He also served as Director of Security at the Springfield Library and Museums Association for more than 15 years. Ted served in the Military Police in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Ted held degrees in Criminal Justice from American International College, Western New England University (College), and Holyoke Community College. He graduated from Chicopee High School in 1946. He was a member of the Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Hadley and a life member of the American Legion, Post 275.He leaves his wife of 58 years, Helen (Filipowicz), his daughter, Kara Kapinos and her husband Adam Woodrow, and his beloved grandson, Austin Brighenti. He also leaves one sister, Cynthia Kirejczyk (Eugene) of Chicopee, MA and several nieces and nephews. His brother, Waldemar, died in 2009.Ted lived life with gusto through his sense of humor and worldly philosophies. He was an avid stamp collector and he loved to travel, especially cruising and tours of Europe. In every European country he visited the post office to purchase their latest issues of stamps. Ted was extremely proud of his Polish heritage and expressed it through language, music and travel.Due to the current regulations and in consideration for the health and safety of all, services will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Czelusniak Funeral Home, at 173 North Street, Northampton, MA is in charge of arrangements.The family sincerely thanks Terri Smith who cared for Ted while at home and the staff on unit 1N at Holyoke Soldier's Home for their compassionate care of Ted during his stay. Additionally, we thank Dr. Henry Simkin for his wisdom and care as Ted's personal physician for many years.Memorial contributions can be made to the Most Holy Redeemer Church Cemetery Fund, 120 Russell Street, Hadley, MA 01035, or Massachusetts State Police Museum & Learning Center308 Providence Road, PO Box 319, South Grafton, MA 01560. Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Apr. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Korean War Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close