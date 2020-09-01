1/1
Theodore "Ted" Grotowski
Theodore "Ted" F. Gratkowski, 85, died on August 30, 2020 in Northampton at Care One Nursing Center. Born in Northampton on February 10, 1935 he was the son of Louis and Frances (Jacek) Gratkowski. Ted was a graduate of Easthampton High School and in 1954 he received his degree in broadcast engineering from the Ward Technical Institute. He was the Director of Engineering for Channel 40, WGGB in Springfield for 45 years. Ted was also a member of the Elks and belonged to the National Association of Broadcasters. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 49 years, Helen E. (Rzeszutek) Gratkowski. Two sons; Bernard Gratkowski, David Gratkowski and his wife Erin of Easthampton and his beloved granddaughter Grace. Ted was pre-deceased by his brother Walter Gratkowski. Friends and family will meet for a Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Valley Church on Saturday September 5, at 10 AM with his burial to follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Teds arrangements were entrusted to the Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home of Easthampton. Memorial donations made to the Video Ministry at Our Lady of the Valley Parish , 33 Adams St, Easthampton, MA 01027.

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
