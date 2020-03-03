Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theresa B. Boucher. View Sign Service Information Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home 7 Pleasant Street Easthampton , MA 01027 (413)-527-0015 Calling hours 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home 7 Pleasant Street Easthampton , MA 01027 View Map Funeral 9:00 AM Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home 7 Pleasant Street Easthampton , MA 01027 View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Our Lady of the Valley Send Flowers Obituary

Theresa B Boucher (Perrier) of Hadley died on March 2, 2020 at the Center for Extended Care in Amherst. Born in Easthampton on July 29, 1931 she was the daughter of Albert and Armantine (Malouin) Perrier. Theresa lived most of her life in Easthampton and was a communicant of Notre Dame Church, in her later years she moved to Hadley to live with her daughter and was a communicant of Most Holy Redeemer Church. She was also active for many years with the council of aging in Easthampton and Hadley. A member of the lady bugs of Hadley and participated in the Women's Axillary of the American Legion. She leaves behind her daughter Norma and her husband Frank Kostek of Hadley, her son Gary Boucher and his fiancée Cynthia Scott of Eastampton. Her brothers Francis, William and Alfred Perrier. She also leaves 5 grandchildren, Katherine and Matthew Kostek, Nathan, Kyle and Melissa Boucher and 8 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Theresa was employed at Pro Brush in Florence and at Cooley Dickinson Hospital. She is reunited with her husband, Edward Boucher and her son Edward Boucher Jr, as well as three brothers Isaac, Joseph and Armand, her parents and other family members. Calling hours will be held at the Boucher O'Brien Funeral Home, 7 Pleasant St., in Easthampton MA on Sunday from 3 to 5pm. On Monday family and friends are invited to gather for 9am at the Funeral Home, a Funeral Mass in Our Lady of the Valley for 10am, followed by burial at Brookside Cemetery in Easthampton. In lieu of flowers, make donations to Shriners Hospital, 516 Carew Street, Springfield, MA.

