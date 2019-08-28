Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ahearn Funeral Home 783 Bridge Road Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-587-0044 Send Flowers Obituary

Theresa "Tess" (Cahillane) Collins, 96, formerly of 181 Chestnut Street, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Born in Killorglin, County Kerry, Ireland, on January. 14, 1923, Tess was the daughter of the late Stephen and Molly (Sheehan) Cahillane.



She was educated at Douglas National School and emigrated to Northampton with her father in 1947. She married John Collins in 1950 and together they raised six children.



Tess worked for The Educational Collaborative and retired from Northampton School District after many years. She was nicknamed "Grandma" by the student body at Bridge Road Elementary School and for the remainder of her life she was fondly greeted as "Grandma" by former students. Tess continued to work until the age of 88 at Smith College and the Peoples Institute. She wanted to stay active and contribute to the community and started the walking program at Smith which continues to this day. Tess had a ready smile and a friendly greeting for everyone and opened her home to many who continued to visit her at her home and Linda Manor much to her delight.



She was a communicant of Annunciation Church in Florence for 65 years and volunteered for various Annunciation church ministries and was a member of Sisters of Sodality. She was the 1980 St. Patrick's Day Parade marshal from the city of Northampton and a member of the Northampton St. Patrick's Association.



Tess is survived by her children, James Collins and his wife Stephanie of New Zealand, Cathy Gram and husband Peter of Columbia, South Carolina, Maryann Ryan and her husband Jim of Northampton, Johanna Collins and her husband Jim Dimos of Northampton, Theresa Collins of Hatfield, and Patti Campbell and her husband Dan of Hatfield, as well as four beloved grandchildren, Jillian Niedzwiecki, Bridget Campbell, Caroline Nungezer, and Katie Band, and four great-grandchildren.



She was predeceased by her husband John and her brothers, Jim Cahillane, Stephen Cahillane, John Cahillane, Thomas Cahillane, Patrick Cahillane and Michael Cahillane; and her sisters, Nonie Stramese, Siobhan O'Leary and Mary Crawley and many nieces and nephews who were close to her heart.



A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Annunciation Chapel, Beacon St. Florence on Saturday, August 31st at 10 a.m. (Please Meet Directly at Church). Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Northampton.



Calling hours will be held on Friday, August 30th from 4-7pm at the Ahearn Funeral Home, 783 Bridge Rd., Northampton.



At Tess' request, your donation in her name maybe made to the BENEDICTINE SISTERS OF ERIE, PA. can make difference in the lives of thousands of women, men, children of all faiths. Your donation in her name makes you a partner in support with her of those who struggle with poverty, with asylum seekers, and our migrant brothers and sisters, and all who struggle with poverty in their search for peace and justice. Benedictine Sisters of Erie, 6101 East Lake Road, Erie, PA 16511 (814)889-0614, ext 2281



The Collins family would like to thank the staff of Linda Manor for the care and compassion they showed to their mother during her time there.



Ahearn Funeral Home



(413)587-0044

Theresa "Tess" (Cahillane) Collins, 96, formerly of 181 Chestnut Street, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Born in Killorglin, County Kerry, Ireland, on January. 14, 1923, Tess was the daughter of the late Stephen and Molly (Sheehan) Cahillane.She was educated at Douglas National School and emigrated to Northampton with her father in 1947. She married John Collins in 1950 and together they raised six children.Tess worked for The Educational Collaborative and retired from Northampton School District after many years. She was nicknamed "Grandma" by the student body at Bridge Road Elementary School and for the remainder of her life she was fondly greeted as "Grandma" by former students. Tess continued to work until the age of 88 at Smith College and the Peoples Institute. She wanted to stay active and contribute to the community and started the walking program at Smith which continues to this day. Tess had a ready smile and a friendly greeting for everyone and opened her home to many who continued to visit her at her home and Linda Manor much to her delight.She was a communicant of Annunciation Church in Florence for 65 years and volunteered for various Annunciation church ministries and was a member of Sisters of Sodality. She was the 1980 St. Patrick's Day Parade marshal from the city of Northampton and a member of the Northampton St. Patrick's Association.Tess is survived by her children, James Collins and his wife Stephanie of New Zealand, Cathy Gram and husband Peter of Columbia, South Carolina, Maryann Ryan and her husband Jim of Northampton, Johanna Collins and her husband Jim Dimos of Northampton, Theresa Collins of Hatfield, and Patti Campbell and her husband Dan of Hatfield, as well as four beloved grandchildren, Jillian Niedzwiecki, Bridget Campbell, Caroline Nungezer, and Katie Band, and four great-grandchildren.She was predeceased by her husband John and her brothers, Jim Cahillane, Stephen Cahillane, John Cahillane, Thomas Cahillane, Patrick Cahillane and Michael Cahillane; and her sisters, Nonie Stramese, Siobhan O'Leary and Mary Crawley and many nieces and nephews who were close to her heart.A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Annunciation Chapel, Beacon St. Florence on Saturday, August 31st at 10 a.m. (Please Meet Directly at Church). Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Northampton.Calling hours will be held on Friday, August 30th from 4-7pm at the Ahearn Funeral Home, 783 Bridge Rd., Northampton.At Tess' request, your donation in her name maybe made to the BENEDICTINE SISTERS OF ERIE, PA. can make difference in the lives of thousands of women, men, children of all faiths. Your donation in her name makes you a partner in support with her of those who struggle with poverty, with asylum seekers, and our migrant brothers and sisters, and all who struggle with poverty in their search for peace and justice. Benedictine Sisters of Erie, 6101 East Lake Road, Erie, PA 16511 (814)889-0614, ext 2281The Collins family would like to thank the staff of Linda Manor for the care and compassion they showed to their mother during her time there.Ahearn Funeral Home(413)587-0044 Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close