Service Information Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-3585

Theresa M. Vishaway, beloved mother and grandmother, died from complications due to Covid19 on April 23, 2020 at the age of 93.



She was born in Northampton, Mass. on October 11, 1926 to John W. and Esther Zalesky and was a lifelong resident until she had to move to a nursing home in Agawam. Known alternatively as Grams or Grandma Ba, she leaves four daughters: Johanne (Jay) Presser of Suffield, CT; Linda (Don) Cornelius of Davenport, FL; Suzanne (Dave) Marinello of Worcester, MA; and Lisa Dee of Chicopee, MA; and seven grandchildren: Karylynn Ryan; Amanda, Daniel (Beth), and Deedee Presser, Bryan and Jaclyn Rauscher, and Rebecca Dee. She also leaves five great-grandchildren in whom she delighted: Quinn and Brian Hastings; Madison and Barton Presser, and Mason Feliciano. She was predeceased by an infant son; her husband, Fred Vishaway; her brother Norman; and son-in-law Brian Dee.



She was a constant presence and integral part of her grandchildren's lives, sharing all their joys, sorrows and activities, more often than not in person. She was also famous for sneaking treats to them all with the often-uttered refrain "Don't tell your mother." She was a hard worker all her life; her longest stints first at Look Restaurant for many years and then as the smiling face behind the "computer" (cash register) at the Bluebonnet Restaurant in Northampton until she retired in her 80s. In addition to her family, who she loved beyond measure and for whom she would do anything, Grams had a passion for bowling, bingo, maple frosted donuts, and Alfred Dunner outfits. She was a volunteer bingo caller for many years for the Friends of Football at Northampton High School, her alma mater, and could always be counted on to help a friend.



In light of the restrictions attributed to the coronavirus, a small graveside service for the family was held on April 28. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at a later date. CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME was entrusted with arrangements.



Those wishing to contribute in her honor can donate to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation or the Cerebral Palsy Foundation, or, as she would like, pay a good deed forward or share a laugh with a friend.

