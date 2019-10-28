Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theresa Rachel (Griffin) Baker. View Sign Service Information Ahearn Funeral Home 783 Bridge Road Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-587-0044 Send Flowers Obituary

After years long battles with multiple health challenges, Theresa R. "Terry" (Griffin) Baker or "Bakes" as she was known to most, peacefully passed with family at her side in the late morning of 10/22/19.



In 2015, Terry retired after many years with Mass. General Hospital and relocated to Northampton, MA. She quickly became a part of the community and pursued her lifelong interest in art and handcrafts.



Terry was predeceased by her husband, Edward A. Baker.



She will be held in the hearts of her loving son Thomas S. Griffin, daughter-in-law Nicole Glover, their sons Mason and Max, her grandchildren, Laynanicole Parker and Ethan Griffin, her sister Annette Griffin and sister-in-law Susan Reardon and their daughters Emma and Alida, Alida's fiancé Tim Callahan, her brother Paul Griffin, her nieces Jamie Kelly and Marie Castagna, her nephews Matthew Kelly and James Castagna and her many dear old and new friends.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 2nd at 2:30 PM at the Ahearn Funeral Home, 783 Bridge Rd., Northampton.



Terry's family will receive relatives and friends at the gathering prior to the Celebration of Life on Saturday from 1-2:30 PM at the funeral Home.



Ahearn Funeral Home



(413)587-0044

After years long battles with multiple health challenges, Theresa R. "Terry" (Griffin) Baker or "Bakes" as she was known to most, peacefully passed with family at her side in the late morning of 10/22/19.In 2015, Terry retired after many years with Mass. General Hospital and relocated to Northampton, MA. She quickly became a part of the community and pursued her lifelong interest in art and handcrafts.Terry was predeceased by her husband, Edward A. Baker.She will be held in the hearts of her loving son Thomas S. Griffin, daughter-in-law Nicole Glover, their sons Mason and Max, her grandchildren, Laynanicole Parker and Ethan Griffin, her sister Annette Griffin and sister-in-law Susan Reardon and their daughters Emma and Alida, Alida's fiancé Tim Callahan, her brother Paul Griffin, her nieces Jamie Kelly and Marie Castagna, her nephews Matthew Kelly and James Castagna and her many dear old and new friends.A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 2nd at 2:30 PM at the Ahearn Funeral Home, 783 Bridge Rd., Northampton.Terry's family will receive relatives and friends at the gathering prior to the Celebration of Life on Saturday from 1-2:30 PM at the funeral Home.Ahearn Funeral Home(413)587-0044 Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Oct. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close