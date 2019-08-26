Theresa St. Martin, born September 14, 1927, of East Street, Southampton, MA passed away peacefully at home after a brief illness, surrounded by loved ones, on August 21, 2019.



Theresa was a retired school bus driver starting at the Southampton elementary school before driving for the then newly established Hampshire Regional High School.



She was very active in her community, part of the Mother's Club, Holy Rollers, the Red Hat Society, and a board member of the Council on Aging for 20 plus years.



Theresa was an avid painter, known for her fairy inspired houses and garden. But nothing defines her better than a beloved and respected mother, grandmother, and friend.



She joins her late husband Arthur St. Martin of 69 years, along with her son William St. Martin. Theresa leaves her other three children: Alan St. Martin and his wife Diane of Southampton, Bernard St. Martin and his wife Noreen of Huntington, daughter Pat Estes and her husband Joel of Huntington, 7 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren.



A celebration of Theresa's life will be held at the Senior Center in Southampton on Thursday, August 29 from 4 - 6PM.



Donations in her memory may be made to the Southampton "Friends of the Council on Aging" or to the Hospice of the Fisher Home, Amherst.



The Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home was entrusted with her arrangements

