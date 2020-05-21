Therese A. Harris
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Therese's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Therese A. Harris, 81, of Easthampton died May 16, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Terri was born in Worcester November 8, 1938 the daughter of the late Leon and Alda (Morin) Renaude. She attended schools in Chicopee and graduated from Chicopee High School Class of 1957. She graduated from Kay Harvey Academy in 1961. For many years she owned and operated Terry's Salon in Holyoke which she sold. Terry continued with her hairdressing in Easthampton at Wanda's for nearly 20 years until her health did not allow her. She was predeceased by her husband Richard Harris.

Terry is survived by one son Alan Harris of Easthampton, her cousin Peter of Connecticut and his family.

Services and burial will take place in Agawam Veterans' Memorial Cemetery in Agawam next to her husband. This will take place when the Cemetery reopens the Chapel. Mitchell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. www.mitchellcofuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mitchell Funeral Home
15 Park Street
Easthampton, MA 01027
(413) 527-0872
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved