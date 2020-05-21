Therese A. Harris, 81, of Easthampton died May 16, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Terri was born in Worcester November 8, 1938 the daughter of the late Leon and Alda (Morin) Renaude. She attended schools in Chicopee and graduated from Chicopee High School Class of 1957. She graduated from Kay Harvey Academy in 1961. For many years she owned and operated Terry's Salon in Holyoke which she sold. Terry continued with her hairdressing in Easthampton at Wanda's for nearly 20 years until her health did not allow her. She was predeceased by her husband Richard Harris.
Terry is survived by one son Alan Harris of Easthampton, her cousin Peter of Connecticut and his family.
Services and burial will take place in Agawam Veterans' Memorial Cemetery in Agawam next to her husband. This will take place when the Cemetery reopens the Chapel. Mitchell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. www.mitchellcofuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on May 21, 2020.