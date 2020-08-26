Therese Marie Kirouac, 88, one week shy of her 89th birthday, previously of Bridge St., passed away peacefully with family by her side, under the compassionate care of the staff at Linda Manor Extended Care Facility on Aug. 25th 2020.



Born on August 31, 1931 in Northampton, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Ethezia (Allaire) Therrien. She was predeceased by her husband Michel A. Kirouac, seven months ago. They were married for 64 years.



As a young adult she started her radiologic technologist career at the former Wesson Hospital in Springfield. She dedicated her life to raising her four children, and spent her later years caring for her 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Therese touched the lives of her children and grandchildren's friends, neighbors and extended family. She was "the keeper of the children." She will be remembered as a loving, kind, gentle woman. She was a communicant of the former Sacred Heart Church, now St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish.



She is survived by her daughter Michele and her husband Peter Paniczko of Hatfield, daughter Lisa of Northampton, and daughter Lynne of Provincetown and Craig of Conway; her eight grandchildren, Justine, Andrew (Genevieve), Sam, Max, Michael, Gabriel, Jacob and Zachary; her great-grandchildren James, Jillian, Stella and several nieces and nephews.



Therese's family will receive guests at CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME from 7:30-8:30 AM on Friday August 28, followed by mass at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church on King St. Northampton and burial in Assumption Cemetery in Leeds. Wearing of masks is required, and social distancing should be practiced when possible.



