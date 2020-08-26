1/1
THERESE M. KIROUAC
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share THERESE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Therese Marie Kirouac, 88, one week shy of her 89th birthday, previously of Bridge St., passed away peacefully with family by her side, under the compassionate care of the staff at Linda Manor Extended Care Facility on Aug. 25th 2020.

Born on August 31, 1931 in Northampton, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Ethezia (Allaire) Therrien. She was predeceased by her husband Michel A. Kirouac, seven months ago. They were married for 64 years.

As a young adult she started her radiologic technologist career at the former Wesson Hospital in Springfield. She dedicated her life to raising her four children, and spent her later years caring for her 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Therese touched the lives of her children and grandchildren's friends, neighbors and extended family. She was "the keeper of the children." She will be remembered as a loving, kind, gentle woman. She was a communicant of the former Sacred Heart Church, now St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish.

She is survived by her daughter Michele and her husband Peter Paniczko of Hatfield, daughter Lisa of Northampton, and daughter Lynne of Provincetown and Craig of Conway; her eight grandchildren, Justine, Andrew (Genevieve), Sam, Max, Michael, Gabriel, Jacob and Zachary; her great-grandchildren James, Jillian, Stella and several nieces and nephews.

Therese's family will receive guests at CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME from 7:30-8:30 AM on Friday August 28, followed by mass at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church on King St. Northampton and burial in Assumption Cemetery in Leeds. Wearing of masks is required, and social distancing should be practiced when possible.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
07:30 - 08:30 AM
Czelusniak Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Service
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Czelusniak Funeral Home
173 North Street
Northampton, MA 01060
(413) 584-3585
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved