Therese Marie (Montgomery) Ryan - age 90, passed away at the Center for Extended Care at Amherst, March 27, 2019.



Teddy was the daughter of the late Louis Montgomery and Mary Dalton of Florence, MA. Affectionately known as Teddy, she grew up in Florence and graduated from the former St. Michael's High School in Northampton. Married to the late Basil William Ryan, she leaves 5 children, Cynde Smigel and husband Michael of Hadley; Martha Ceplikas and husband Richard of Easthampton; David Ryan and wife Susan of Lenox; Betsy Poudrier and companion Bill Corbett of Northampton, and Kevin Ryan of Denver, Colorado. She also leaves 7 grandchildren including Erik Gagnon, Vicky Reiersen, Craig, Mark, William, James and Michael Ryan. She also leaves 8 great grandchildren, including Reece, Jared and Bergan Gagnon, Ophelia, Atticus, Beckett and Taggart Ryan. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by son-in law Tom Poudrier.



Teddy worked for several years in the banking industry and in later years for the Hampshire County Court system. She continued active in the community with the "Red Hat Society" and Hug-a-Bears," making bears for hospitalized children. She was an excellent seamstress, making clothes for her children throughout their youth. She also was a prolific knitter, making many knitted shawls, sweaters, and dozens of afghans. She also painted many beautiful birdhouses. All of her family members and friends have treasured her many beautiful gifts.



Her interests in jewelry, antiques, ceramics, crystal and art led to a passionate pursuit of heirlooms from Northampton to Cape Cod. Well-known throughout the community for her tag sale prowess and extensive knowledge of collectibles with an eye for a bargain. She graced her home and the homes of her family and friends with countless treasures. Humility was part of her character and she will be remembered for generously sharing her knowledge, teaching her family the art of hospitality and homemaking. Even in the last days of her life, she was known for her gentle nature, kindness, and concern for the comfort and well-being of others.



A Graveside Service for Teddy will be held Saturday at 11:45 a.m. at St. Mary's Cemetery in Westfield. A Calling Hour will precede the Graveside from 10-11 a.m. at the Ahearn Funeral Home. Memorial gifts may be made to the VNA/Hospice of Cooley Dickinson and of Springfield.

