THOMAS E. KANIA
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share THOMAS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas E. Kania (Tom), a native of Easthampton, MA passed away on Saturday May 23, 2020 at Linda Manor in Leeds after a period of declining health.

Tom was born on April 6, 1953, grew up in Easthampton, and graduated from Easthampton High School in 1971. He had lived in Florence, Haydenville, and most recently Williamsburg, and held various jobs during his working life until health issues forced him to retire in 2006. Tom enjoyed coin and stamp collecting, and was an accomplished oil painter even after a series of strokes left him partially paralyzed. He was a lifelong car enthusiast, and had a number of "classic" cars during his lifetime.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents Edwin T. Kania and Dolores A. (Perez) Kania. Surviving are Tom's sister and brother-in-law Laurie and Ed Blain of Harpswell, ME and his brother and sister-in-law Frank and Denise Kania of York, SC. He also leaves a nephew Michael Kania, a niece Lisa Pecarina, and great-nephews Evan Kania, Jackson Kania, and Colton Pecarina.

There will be no calling hours, and funeral and burial services will be private at the request of his family. The family extends a gracious thank you to the staff at Linda Manor and CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME for the care and services provided for Tom.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Czelusniak Funeral Home
173 North Street
Northampton, MA 01060
(413) 584-3585
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved