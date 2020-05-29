Thomas E. Kania (Tom), a native of Easthampton, MA passed away on Saturday May 23, 2020 at Linda Manor in Leeds after a period of declining health.



Tom was born on April 6, 1953, grew up in Easthampton, and graduated from Easthampton High School in 1971. He had lived in Florence, Haydenville, and most recently Williamsburg, and held various jobs during his working life until health issues forced him to retire in 2006. Tom enjoyed coin and stamp collecting, and was an accomplished oil painter even after a series of strokes left him partially paralyzed. He was a lifelong car enthusiast, and had a number of "classic" cars during his lifetime.



Tom was preceded in death by his parents Edwin T. Kania and Dolores A. (Perez) Kania. Surviving are Tom's sister and brother-in-law Laurie and Ed Blain of Harpswell, ME and his brother and sister-in-law Frank and Denise Kania of York, SC. He also leaves a nephew Michael Kania, a niece Lisa Pecarina, and great-nephews Evan Kania, Jackson Kania, and Colton Pecarina.



There will be no calling hours, and funeral and burial services will be private at the request of his family. The family extends a gracious thank you to the staff at Linda Manor and CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME for the care and services provided for Tom.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store