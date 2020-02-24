Lifetime Amherst resident Thomas E. Knightly, 86, passed away February 19, 2020 after a long illness. He is survived by his wife of 62 years Dorothy; his three children Michael (Christina), of Salem, NH, Brian of Shutesbury, MA, and Elizabeth Hambleton (Charles), of Palm Coast, FL; his sister Mary Jane Drake of Amherst; his sister-in-law Helen Black-Kensick of South Hadley; and his five adoring grandchildren, Amanda and Austin Knightly, Sheighlyn and Kierstin Knightly, and Dylan Hambleton.
Tom graduated from Amherst High School in 1952. He was stationed in Korea as a member of the U.S. Army. He worked at the Veterans' Administration in Leeds, and was a letter carrier in Amherst for 25 years, from which he retired in 1990. He was a member of the Amherst VFW and also the Knights of Columbus. Tom was a dedicated Patriots, Bruins and Red Sox Fan. He was also a devoted follower of the teams on which his grandchildren played. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and hunting.
A memorial service will be held at the MA Veterans' Memorial Cemetery in Agawam at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made in Tom's name to the Hospice of the Fisher Home, 1165 N. Pleasant St., Amherst, MA 01002. CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Feb. 24, 2020