Thomas E. Vachula, 67, of Westhampton passed away peacefully Saturday July 13, 2019 at his home in Westhampton, after short battle with cancer. Thomas was born in Northampton, Nov. 29, 1951, the son of the late Thomas Vachula and Mary (Whitherell) Vachula of Northampton. He was educated in the Westhampton Schools and a graduate of the Williamsburg High School Class 1969. Thomas had been employed in Shipping Department at the National Felt Company in Easthampton, for many years. He was a longtime member of the College Church in Northampton. Besides his mother, Thomas leaves his wife of 45 years Mary (Brand) Vachula, daughters Jennifer R. Vachula and Amy M. Vachula, son Scott A. Vachula, 2 Grandchildren Payton and Caitlyn, Sister Patricia A. Knightly and her husband Robert, and many nieces and nephews. A Calling hour will be held Friday July 19, 2019 10 AM to 11 AM at the O'Brien Funeral Home 17 Clark St. Easthampton immediately followed by the funeral service at 11AM. Burial in the Westhampton Center Cemetery

