Thomas Gralinski, 69, died at home Thursday, March 19, 2020 from cancer. He was born June 23, 1950 in Amherst, MA the son of Joseph and Esther (Croteau) Gralinski.



A member of Boy Scout Troop 502, he was educated in the Amherst school system and graduated from Fitchburg State College with a BS in Industrial Arts. He then returned to Amherst-Pelham Regional High School where he taught in the Graphic Arts Dept. for the next 35 years and helped oversee its transition to the Tech Ed Dept. After retiring from Amherst in 2007, he worked for the next eleven years in the Smith College STEM outreach program - a job that gave him great joy.



In addition to teaching he spent many years as the Amherst Regional soccer coach, was an assistant wrestling coach and spent many years as a volunteer GYAA coach for the boys' and girls' soccer teams.



A 43 year resident of Huntington, he was a strong believer in serving the community. Tom was a volunteer on the fire department for over 30 years as well as town moderator and a member of the ZBA.



He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Virginia Gillenwaters, his daughter Lisa Gralinski and son-in-law Michael Kingery of Durham, NC, his son Zachary Gralinski and daughter-in-law Melissa Quinn of Asheville, NC, his sister Sister Susan Gralinski of Marlboro, MA, his sister Nancy Neaves of Plano, TX, his brother Raymond Gralinski of Bennington, VT and his brother Nicholas Gralinski and his wife Lynda of Athol, Ma., as well as many nieces and nephews.



Funeral arrangements are being handled by MITCHELL FUNERAL HOME in Easthampton, MA. Due to current health concerns final arrangements will be announced at a future date. Please visit their website for service updates.



In Tom's memory donations can be made to the Huntington Food Pantry 63 Old Chester Rd., Huntington, MA. 01050, or the Huntington Fire Association P.O. Box 122, Huntington, MA 01050.

