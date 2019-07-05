Thomas H. LaBelle, 95, of Easthampton passed away peacefully surrounded by his family July 2, 2019 at the Elaine Manor in Hadley. He was born in Holyoke, April 2, 1924, the son of the late Henry and Marie (Tagliolato) LaBelle. Tom was educated in the Easthampton schools and was a graduate of the Williston Academy. He was a WWII US Army Air Core Veteran serving as Radio Operator. Tom owned operated The Camera Shop as well as Jessie' Taxi Co. both in Easthampton for many years. Additionally, he was a self-employed freelance photographer working independently and contributing to the Daily Hampshire Gazette. He was a member of the Easthampton Lions Club, the Easthampton Chamber of Commerce and sang with a local Barber shop Quartet. Thomas was a scratch golfer belonging to many local country clubs and had eight hole-in-one to his credit. Tom's beloved wife for 54 years June (Ladnier) LaBelle passed away in 1999. He leaves his daughter Sandy M. Colpack (Jim), and June "Jill" Prosciak, both of Easthampton, Barbara "Bonnie" Johnson (Cliff) of Southampton, his 6 Grandsons Thomas, Jarrett, Heath, Michael, Kyle, and Chris, his 8 Great Grandchildren, his sister Shirley Slavas of Belchertown, and his many nieces and nephews. Tom was predeceased by his daughter Janice LaBelle and his son in law John Prosciak. Funeral services will be private, the O'Brien Funeral Home has been entrusted with all arrangements. Memorial gifts can be made to Riverside Industry 1 Cottage St. Easthampton, MA 01027 or to the Hospice of the Fisher Home 1165 North Pleasant St. Amherst, MA 01002.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on July 5, 2019